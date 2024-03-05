"It will probably hit me harder" - Meg Lanning amidst WPL 2024 on her plans post-retirement from international cricket

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Meg Lanning announced her retirement from international cricket towards the end of last year. The former Australian captain would go down as one of the best ever to feature in women's cricket despite retiring at the age of just 31.

Ever since, Lanning has participated in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia. She is currently enjoying another prolific season with DC in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 in India.

Here's what Meg Lanning was quoted as saying by ICC on her plans in the near future:

"I actually haven't had a lot of time to do that (explore new things) yet. Obviously, (I have been) playing domestic back in Australia and then the WPL here. Once the tournament finishes, there will be a big chunk of time. It will probably hit me harder and you know, sort of come to terms with it a little bit more."

Lanning did hint that she had been exploring options after her Australia retirement. However, she believes she is in no rush to take any decision and would just go with the flow.

Meg Lanning on DC's season so far

Meg Lanning has once again hit the ground running for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 146 runs in four innings so far in WPL 2024, including a couple of half-centuries. Her brilliant captaincy sees DC at the top of the table going into the Delhi leg of the tournament with three wins from four games.

On this, Lanning stated:

"I am having a great time with Delhi, we have got a really good squad of players and staff that make it a cool environment to be in. I feel like there's a little bit less pressure and expectation. I just come into the game wanting to contribute and help the team win.

"I feel like there's a little bit of improvement needed in how we are playing, I am not completely satisfied, but it's been nice to contribute."

Lanning is fully focused on the WPL 2024 season and is enjoying her cricket. Having taken Delhi to the final of the inaugural edition of the WPL, she would be thrilled if she could go one better this time around, that too on their home turf.

