Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg has called for the removal of the term "Mankad" in reference to the run-out at the non-striker's end in cricket.

There has been a constant criticism of the mode of dismissal in power-house countries like Australia and England. Be it Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal of Jos Buttler in the 2019 IPL, Deepti Sharma's against Charlie Dean at Lord's (ODI) in 2021, or the latest attempt by Adam Zampa against Tom Rogers.

The term originated when Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown at the bowler's end for the first time in 1947. Since then, this kind of dismissal has been termed "Mankading".

Speaking to SEN radio on why Mankad should be omitted from the cricket lexicons and how players can help the cause, Greenberg explained:

"I don't think it's a debate, think it's very black and white, it shouldn't be the word Mankad. I agree the players have a role in eradicating that term, it's a run out at the non-striker's end."

He added:

"Players have a huge opportunity to change language and tone. And that correlates right down through participation because this is not just an issue at the elite level, it will be an issue in an Under-12s game on a Saturday and it will put parents and volunteers under huge pressure if they don't see what's happening at the elite level. The kids at that level replicate what happens on the field."

The ACA chief executive further pointed out that bowlers have to follow some strict rules like not stepping ahead of the bowling crease and batters should similarly adhere to the rules.

Greenberg said:

"In a game played where centimetres, even millimetres, make the difference, if the onus and responsibility is on the bowler to stay behind the line at the point of delivery then the onus and responsibility should be on the batter to do similar."

SEN Cricket @SEN_Cricket



#AUSvSA Todd Greenberg calls for the 'Mankad' to be renamed out of respect to Vinoo Mankad and his family Todd Greenberg calls for the 'Mankad' to be renamed out of respect to Vinoo Mankad and his family #AUSvSA https://t.co/boOH8iifDq

"Sometimes we have to have hard conversations" - Todd Greenberg

During the Melbourne Derby played on January 3 in the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23, Stars captain Zampa affected a run-out against Renegades' Tom Rogers who was miles ahead of his crease.

Zampa wasn't credited with the dismissal as the third umpire felt the bowler had completed his action before inflicting the run-out. However, Stars coach David Hussey after the match said they would have anyhow withdrawn the appeal as that was not the right way to play cricket.

Greenberg accepted that bringing everyone on the same page is a challenge, but players and coaches need to have a discussion about the stigma.

The ACA representative said:

"Sometimes we have to have hard conversations and sometimes you have to square up players and say this is what's better for the game. I'd be saying to all players, former players and coaches, if you stay behind the line you don't have this conversation."

Many players have provided an alternative to run-out batters at the non-striker's end. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and former spin bowler Brad Hogg believe the batting side should be docked a certain number of runs to prevent the batter from leaving the crease.

Poll : 0 votes