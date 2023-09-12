"It is a worrying sign that Pakistan opted to field first on such a good batting wicket" - Shoaib Akhtar puzzled by Babar Azam's decision-making

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his surprise at Babar Azam opting to bowl first after winning the toss against India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The decision backfired as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 356-2 and eventually recorded their biggest ODI win over their arch-rivals in terms of runs (228).

Pakistan were never in the contest after the toss, with each of the top four Indian batters crossing the 50-run mark. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were involved in an unbeaten 233-run partnership for the third wicket and brought up their respective centuries as well.

Branding it as a "humiliating" loss for Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel:

"This is a humiliating loss. It is a worrying sign that Pakistan opted to field first on such a good batting wicket, it seemed really odd to me. We cannot write off Pakistan after just one poor performance, and the same case with India as well."

To make matters worse for Pakistan, apart from the margin of the defeat, is the fact that two of their premier pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah sustained injuries.

Rauf did not bowl on the reserve day after sustaining a side strain on the first day of the contest. Naseem, arguably Pakistan's best bowler of the match, also suffered an injury, resulting in him walking off the field with the medical staff.

Opining that the players should not be blamed for the injuries, Akhtar said:

"A worrying sign is the injuries to Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. To be fair, it is not their fault. They have played like 12 or 13 ODIs this year up until now. Back in the days, Wasim and Waqar used to bowl like 500-600 overs in a season, what is 10 overs compared to that. The new players don't have the muscle memory in them to bowl second spells."

With the 2023 ODI World Cup less than a month away, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking no chances and has already named Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as cover for the injured duo.

"Bowling first on a flat track and giving India a chance was like committing suicide" - Shoaib Akhtar

A blend of poor bowling by Pakistan and excellent batting by India resulted in such a huge score in the first innings.

The average first-innings total at the venue is only 225, and India managed to topple that in some fashion. Even in the first Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash at the venue, Sri Lanka scored 257 runs and defended the total against Bangladesh.

Shedding importance on decision making, Shoaib Akhtar elaborated:

"Pakistan should make a strong comeback, and I think they will make a strong comeback. The decision making is very important, whether it be winning the toss and deciding what to do or the bowling changes."

You should be smart enough as the management, captain, or player to make the right choice. Bowling first on a flat track and giving India a chance was like committing suicide," Akhtar added.

Pakistan will have to come back with a win over Sri Lanka in their final Super Four stage game if they wish to qualify for the final of the Asia Cup 2023.