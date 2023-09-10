"Itni overacting toh.."- Top 10 funny memes as fans brutally troll Mohammad Rizwan for excessive appealing and wasting DRS reviews in IND vs PAK clash

Pakistan Keeper Mohammad Rizwan faced the wrath of Indian fans on social media platforms for his exaggerated appeals from behind the stumps during the Asia Cup 2023 match against India on Sunday (September 10). The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is the venue for this high-octane clash.

Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to bat first in the contest. Only 24.1 overs were possible in the first innings before rain interrupted the proceedings. Further play was not possible due to persistent showers as India were left stranded at 147/2 with Virat Kohli (8* in 16 balls) and KL Rahul (17* in 28 balls) at the crease.

Apart from enthralling cricketing action in the 24.1 overs, Rizwan's exorbitant appealing habit caught the attention of the fans. He also played a role in wasting a couple of DRS reviews. Fans took to social media platforms to brutally troll him for the same. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

He is a warrior and he keeps fighting: Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Rizwan

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opened up that he admires Mohammad Rizwan and labeled him as a warrior and a fighter. He opined that pressure brings the best out of the Pakistan wicket-keeper batter. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Mohammad Rizwan - I like this player a lot. He is a warrior and he keeps fighting. The more pressure you put on him, the more he flourishes. Whether you play him in T20Is, ODIs or Tests, somehow whenever Pakistan are struggling, it brings the best out of him."

Referencing Rizwan's match-winning 63-run knock against Bangladesh in the first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023, Chopra added:

"Here also he stayed till the end and won them the match. He played very good sweeps and danced down the wicket to hit over cover. He plays spin extremely well and he has a very good pick-up shot against fast bowling. So Mohammad Rizwan is actually a very, very good player."