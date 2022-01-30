“Its always you vs you” - Virat Kohli shares picture with intense look on social media

Former India captain Virat Kohli has shared a picture on his social media handles where he looks intense and focused. The 33-year-old has posted an image in which he looks at himself in the mirror with a steely resolve in his eyes.

While uploading the image, Kohli also shared an inspirational message and wrote:

“Its always you vs you.”

The former India skipper has been having a tough time of late both on and off the cricket field. His stint as T20I captain ended on a low as India failed to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Following his decision to quit the T20I captaincy, he was also sacked as India’s ODI leader, rather unceremoniously, ahead of the South Africa series. Kohli then stepped down as Test captain in the wake of India’s 1-2 series loss to the Proteas.

The 33-year-old has also been embroiled in an open war of words with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He contradicted the cricket board with his claims regarding his sacking as captain at the pre-departure press conference.

Kohli had a decent run in the ODI series in South Africa, scoring two fifties in three matches. However, India ended up being whitewashed 0-3.

“Kohli was an exception as captain” - Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has hailed Kohli as a captain who was able to lead the Indian team to great heights. The Aussie legend wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo:

“There’s no doubt Kohli was an exception as captain; he didn’t curb his enthusiasm but he was still able to lead the Indian team to a higher level. With the capable assistance of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, he lifted India to overseas success like no other captain had done."

According to Chappell, the former India captain’s greatest achievement was instilling a craving for Test cricket in the team. He wrote:

“One of Kohli’s great achievements was instilling in his team a craving for Test cricket. Despite his all-encompassing success, Kohli’s major aim was to achieve victory in the Test arena and this is where his passion really shone.”

The right-handed batter ended his captaincy stint as India’s most successful leader in the Test format. He captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40 of them.

