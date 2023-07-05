"Its all over for Rohit & Virat in T20 Internationals"- Fans react to India's senior players being ignored again in T20Is

Team India seemed to have pressed the refresh button in the shortest format as senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others continue to get overlooked in the T20Is posted the T20 World Cup last year.

While none of them has announced retirement from the shortest format, it seems more and more likely with each passing series that the Men in Blue are looking at Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav as their leadership group in the shortest format.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to not seeing the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma named in the T20I squad for the tour of West Indies. While some feel they are rightly being phased out, others are baffled over the uncertainty of legendary players in the shortest format. Here are some of the reactions:

Johnny Gaddar @soyabeanchapp Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



It's all over for Rohit and Virat in T20 Internationals.

No one @FakeRainaNephew Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



Virat dropped again?

Vedant @vedant7282 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



Is Pandya already the official Indian team captain in T20s ??

Vector @AnIrf_0 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



It's high time for Rohit and Kohli to announce retirement from T20 internationals to avoid an embarrassing farewell....

Vikram 🏏⚽ @shortarmpull Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian T20 team vs West Indies:



Yeah Good from BCCI to move on from Ro and Kohli

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 @SaurabhTripathS



Such a shame for the greatest ever T20I Batter to be left out coz of mugs and one contemporary non performer senior mate of his.



Well Played King Kohli twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… BCCI @BCCI :



bcci.tv/articles/2023/… Alert #TeamIndia 's squad for T20I series against the West Indies announced. Alert🚨: #TeamIndia's squad for T20I series against the West Indies announced. bcci.tv/articles/2023/… Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played their last T20I game for India Blues !!Such a shame for the greatest ever T20I Batter to be left out coz of mugs and one contemporary non performer senior mate of his.Well Played King Kohli @imVkohli Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have played their last T20I game for India Blues !! Such a shame for the greatest ever T20I Batter to be left out coz of mugs and one contemporary non performer senior mate of his. 😔👍Well Played King Kohli @imVkohli 🙌 twitter.com/BCCI/status/16… https://t.co/ktvDkBfkwB

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952 Once again, senior players are being rested under the pretext of workload management. It seems that selectors are gradually transitioning to phase out the senior players from the squad. By gradually resting them, it might become difficult to see Virat and Rohit return to T20I.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Once again, senior players are being rested under the pretext of workload management. It seems that selectors are gradually transitioning to phase out the senior players from the squad. By gradually resting them, it might become difficult to see Virat and Rohit return to T20I.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7G1rkUSDnb

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma receive surprise call-up

India seem to have decided to blood youth into their T20I team gradually, and this time there have been two massive additions in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. The two southpaws have been simply sensational in the IPL for the past couple of seasons and deservingly got the nod in the squad.

Jaiswal has been brilliant at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals and could potentially open with Shubman Gill if needed. Tilak has also shown a great range against pace and spin and will be vital in the middle order. Sanju Samson and Ravi Bishnoi also make a comeback to the T20I squad on the back of impressive IPL performances.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

