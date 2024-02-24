  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IVPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers (Updated) ft. Peter Trego and Amit Sanan

IVPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers (Updated) ft. Peter Trego and Amit Sanan

By Sportz Connect
Modified Feb 24, 2024 00:03 IST
IVPL 2024: Top run-getters
IVPL 2024: Top run-getters

Mumbai Champions secured a 26-run win over Telangana Tigers in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 opener at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on February 23.

Batting first, Mumbai Champions racked up a whopping total of 210/6 in 20 overs. Opener Phil Mustard smacked 60 runs in 31 balls with six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, No. 3 batter Peter Trego went all guns blazing smacking 92* runs in 44 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

Nirwan Attri (16) and Ajay Singh (17) played crucial roles in the death overs. Sudeep Tyagi, Dilshan Munaweera, Ricardo Powell, and Syed Ahmed Quadri scalped a wicket each for Telangana.

In response, the Telangana Tigers kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ravi Kumar Rohith (43), Manpreet Gony (38), SS Bharath (27), and T Chandrashekar (23) tried their best to take their side over the line.

With the asking rate shooting up, the Tigers settled with 184/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 26 runs. Peter Trego, Amit Senan, and Vishvajith Solanki scalped two wickets apiece for Mumbai.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.

IVPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAveSR100504s6s
1Peter TregoMUM-C92119292209.090186
2Phil MustardMUM-C60116060193.550164
3Ravi Kumar RohithTLG-T43114343159.260033
4Manpreet GonyTLG-T38113838211.110014
5SS BhatarhTLG-T271127271800031
6Thota ChandrashekarTLG-T23112323135.290002
7ShashiTLG-T211121213000022
8Ajay SinghMUM-C17111717188.890002
9Nirwan AttriMUM-C16111616123.080011
10Subansu VijayMUM-C1311131368.420020

Peter Trego was propelled to the pole position in the run-scoring charts with 92 runs. Phil Mustard amassed 60 runs to settle with the second rank. Ravi Kumar Rohith settled with the third rank with 43 runs.

Manpreet Gony (38), SS Bharath (27), Thota Chandrasekar (23), and Shashi (21) settled with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. Ajay Singh (17), Nirwan Attri (16), and S Vijay (13) occupied the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

IVPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+MD
1Peter TregoMUM-C21111125.5000
2Amit SananMUM-C21113126.5000
3Vishvajitsinh SolankiMUM-C21126.51213.25000
4Dilshan MunaweeraTLG-T11130247.5000
5Sudeep TyagiTLG-T11131247.75000
6Nirwan AttriMUM-C111868000
7Vinay YadavMUM-C11118129000
8Syed Ahmed QuadriTLG-T11112612000
9Ricardo PowellTLG-T111492412.25000

Peter Trego continued his dominance with the ball as well, scalping two wickets at an average of 11. Amit Sanan scalped two wickets at an average of 13 to secure the second rank while V Solanki picked up two wickets at an average of 26.5 to make it to the third rank.

Dilshan Munaweera (1), Sudeep Tyagi (1), Nirwan Attri (1), Vinay Yadav (1), Syed Quadri (1), and Ricardo Powell (1) are next on the list. They secure the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?