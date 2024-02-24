IVPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mumbai Champions vs Telangana Tigers (Updated) ft. Peter Trego and Amit Sanan

Mumbai Champions secured a 26-run win over Telangana Tigers in the Indian Veteran Premier League 2024 opener at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on February 23.

Batting first, Mumbai Champions racked up a whopping total of 210/6 in 20 overs. Opener Phil Mustard smacked 60 runs in 31 balls with six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, No. 3 batter Peter Trego went all guns blazing smacking 92* runs in 44 balls with eight fours and four sixes.

Nirwan Attri (16) and Ajay Singh (17) played crucial roles in the death overs. Sudeep Tyagi, Dilshan Munaweera, Ricardo Powell, and Syed Ahmed Quadri scalped a wicket each for Telangana.

In response, the Telangana Tigers kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ravi Kumar Rohith (43), Manpreet Gony (38), SS Bharath (27), and T Chandrashekar (23) tried their best to take their side over the line.

With the asking rate shooting up, the Tigers settled with 184/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 26 runs. Peter Trego, Amit Senan, and Vishvajith Solanki scalped two wickets apiece for Mumbai.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Veteran Premier League 2024.

IVPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Peter Trego MUM-C 92 1 1 92 92 209.09 0 1 8 6 2 Phil Mustard MUM-C 60 1 1 60 60 193.55 0 1 6 4 3 Ravi Kumar Rohith TLG-T 43 1 1 43 43 159.26 0 0 3 3 4 Manpreet Gony TLG-T 38 1 1 38 38 211.11 0 0 1 4 5 SS Bhatarh TLG-T 27 1 1 27 27 180 0 0 3 1 6 Thota Chandrashekar TLG-T 23 1 1 23 23 135.29 0 0 0 2 7 Shashi TLG-T 21 1 1 21 21 300 0 0 2 2 8 Ajay Singh MUM-C 17 1 1 17 17 188.89 0 0 0 2 9 Nirwan Attri MUM-C 16 1 1 16 16 123.08 0 0 1 1 10 Subansu Vijay MUM-C 13 1 1 13 13 68.42 0 0 2 0

Peter Trego was propelled to the pole position in the run-scoring charts with 92 runs. Phil Mustard amassed 60 runs to settle with the second rank. Ravi Kumar Rohith settled with the third rank with 43 runs.

Manpreet Gony (38), SS Bharath (27), Thota Chandrasekar (23), and Shashi (21) settled with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. Ajay Singh (17), Nirwan Attri (16), and S Vijay (13) occupied the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

IVPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ MD 1 Peter Trego MUM-C 2 1 1 11 12 5.5 0 0 0 2 Amit Sanan MUM-C 2 1 1 13 12 6.5 0 0 0 3 Vishvajitsinh Solanki MUM-C 2 1 1 26.5 12 13.25 0 0 0 4 Dilshan Munaweera TLG-T 1 1 1 30 24 7.5 0 0 0 5 Sudeep Tyagi TLG-T 1 1 1 31 24 7.75 0 0 0 6 Nirwan Attri MUM-C 1 1 1 8 6 8 0 0 0 7 Vinay Yadav MUM-C 1 1 1 18 12 9 0 0 0 8 Syed Ahmed Quadri TLG-T 1 1 1 12 6 12 0 0 0 9 Ricardo Powell TLG-T 1 1 1 49 24 12.25 0 0 0

Peter Trego continued his dominance with the ball as well, scalping two wickets at an average of 11. Amit Sanan scalped two wickets at an average of 13 to secure the second rank while V Solanki picked up two wickets at an average of 26.5 to make it to the third rank.

Dilshan Munaweera (1), Sudeep Tyagi (1), Nirwan Attri (1), Vinay Yadav (1), Syed Quadri (1), and Ricardo Powell (1) are next on the list. They secure the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks respectively.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App