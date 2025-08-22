“Iyer has been rested from the Asia Cup squad to manage his workload” - Top 10 funny memes as BCCI announces Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Team India's 15-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The eight-team tournament will commence on September 9 in Abu Dhabi and conclude on September 28 with the summit clash in Dubai.India has been placed in Group B during the initial phase of the Asia Cup along with Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign by facing the United Arab Emirates in their opening match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10.Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Indian T20I side, while selectors appointed Shubman Gill as his deputy with an eye on the future. Batters Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh retained their spots in the squad after consistent performances in the format over the past year.Here is Team India's 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup:Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit RanaFans expressed disappointment after the selectors ignored match-winners like Iyer, Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj, and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Asia Cup. They conveyed their reactions on the matter by sharing hilarious memes on social media. One of the sarcastic memes about Shreyas Iyer's non-selection read:“Iyer has been rested from the Asia Cup squad to manage his workload”&quot;What more will Shreyas Iyer have to do?&quot;- Aakash Chopra after Iyer's non-selection in India's Asia Cup squadFormer cricketer Aakash Chopra recently pointed out Shreyas Iyer's brilliant returns with the bat in the shortest format and opined that the batter did everything he could but could not get a spot in the Asia Cup squad. Speaking on the matter in his YouTube video, Aakash Chopra said:&quot;Shreyas Iyer not being there is a big story. What more will Shreyas Iyer have to do? What more can you do than what you have already done? You had a 600-plus run IPL season, took the team to the final, scored runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, played Ranji, and won the Champions Trophy. That's all you can do as a human being.&quot;Chopra continued:&quot;This is the Asia Cup team. Don't attach the World Cup with it because there are 15 T20Is after this. The world changes in 15 T20Is. If he keeps scoring runs in ODIs, sooner or later, Shreyas Iyer will be part of the team. I have a strong feeling that Shreyas Iyer will be a part of India's T20 World Cup team&quot;Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views about Shreyas Iyer's future in T20Is? Let us know in the comments section.