J&K refuse to bat after accusing hosts Baroda of pitch tampering on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash: Reports

Jammu & Kashmir reportedly accused hosts Baroda of pitch tampering during their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match at Reliance Stadium. The incident took place on Day 3 (Saturday, February 1) of the match as Jammu & Kashmir claimed that the wicket was changed overnight to favor the home team.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the visitors refused to bat on Day 3 and play was held up for close to one hour and 25 minutes because of the controversy. The report suggested that the Baroda Cricket Association refuted the allegation and attributed the change in the surface to dampness.

Jammu & Kashmir finally resumed their innings at 10:55 A.M following an intervention from match referee Arjan Kripal Singh. Due to the delayed start, play was extended by an hour to make up for the lost time.

Trending

The visiting team alleged that the pitch was tampered with to help Baroda claim an outright win in the final group stage round and quality for the knockouts. Meanwhile, Baroda are required to chase down a 365-run target in the final innings to win the contest. At the time of writing, they are 173/6 in 50 overs on Day 4.

Jammu & Kashmir lodged official complaint with BCCI after 5-wicket win over Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Jammu & Kashmir secured a five-wicket victory over a star-studded Mumbai team in the previous Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round. Following the win, the team lodged an official complaint regarding poor umpiring standards with the BCCI.

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association administrator Brig. Anil Gupta confirmed that the board had complained about the umpiring standards after two questionable decisions. Speaking to TOI, he said:

"Yes, we have lodged an official complaint with the BCCI about the standard of umpiring in the match. We have pointed out a couple of decisions which went against the J&K team-Abid Mushtaq being given out lbw (off Mohit Avasthi) in the first innings, when the ball seemed to be have pitched outside the leg-stump, and Mumbai's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer being given not out despite having clearly edged the ball. Since I was present at the ground and watching the match, I was dismayed by some of the umpiring decisions, which were quite appalling."

Jammu & Kashmir are currently placed second in the Elite Group A of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. They need just a single point from their match against Baroda to qualify for the knockouts as the table-toppers of Group A.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️