"Jab se ye jokar aya hai hamari cricket aur zada barbad hogai hai"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's loss vs New Zealand in 2nd ODI 2025

New Zealand beat Pakistan comfortably by 84 runs in the second ODI of their three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, April 2. With it, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kiwis got to a decent total of 292 for eight in 50 overs. Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay top-scored with a brilliant knock of 99* (78), while Muhammad Abbas (41) and Nick Kelly (31) played supporting roles. Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up two wickets each for the Men in Green in the bowling department.

In reply, Pakistan's top and middle order collapsed without a fight, tumbling to 114/8. Faheem Ashraf (73) and Naseem Shah (51) then hit half-centuries and tried their best but could only reduce the deficit of the defeat as the visiting side eventually got all out for 208.

Fans enjoyed Wednesday's ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand. They expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the posts read:

"Jab se ye jokar aya hai hamri cricket aur zada barbad hogai hai. (Ever since this joker has come our cricket has been ruined even more)."

"The way we fought was impressive" - New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said after the victory over Pakistan in 2nd ODI 2025

At the post-match presentation, New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell expressed satisfaction with his team's fighting spirit. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"I said this the other day, the way we fought was impressive. The way Mitch played in the end was outstanding. It was pretty fun to go through the photos of the players before the game, and we checked how many games each one had played. The domestic games are in a strong position in New Zealand, and even though we do not have much experience, we have done well on the international stage."

"We have played well, and for us, it is about doing the simple things well and finishing on a high. Good to see him get a good run of games and get the performance. Outstanding to see guys working hard and giving the fans the result they wish for while getting what they deserve," Bracewell added.

The two teams will square off in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, April 5, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

