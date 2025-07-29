"Jaddu has to be the bowler first" - Aakash Chopra on whether Ravindra Jadeja should consistently bat at No. 6 after ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Ravindra Jadeja has batted brilliantly at No. 6 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. However, he opined that the spin-bowling all-rounder's primary role should be as a bowler.

Ad

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 107 off 185 deliveries to help India draw the fourth Test against England in Manchester on Sunday, July 27. The veteran all-rounder has struck four half-centuries and a century in his last six innings in the ongoing series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator was asked whether Jadeja should be India's permanent No. 6 for the remainder of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Ad

Trending

"It's a thing worth talking about because he is doing an incredible job if he plays at No. 6 only and bats like this. However, his primary role shouldn't change because Ravichandran Ashwin isn't there now. Until Ashwin was there, you had two quality wicket-takers in the spin department," Chopra responded (7:15).

"However, when you go outside India, the pitches become flat, those many wickets don't come in Jaddu's account, and (Washington) Sundar is there with him instead of Ashwin, and suddenly you realize how it would work out if both of them are playing together. Jaddu has to be the bowler first," he added.

Ad

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja has amassed 454 runs at an average of 113.50 in eight innings in the ongoing Test series against England. However, he hasn't been as effective with the ball, with his seven wickets in as many innings coming at an average of 67.71.

"I think long-term No. 7" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja's ideal batting position in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja has primarily batted at No. 7 or lower in Tests. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that No. 7 would be Ravindra Jadeja's ideal batting position in Tests.

Ad

"He is batting very well, but should he be like a batter who bowls? Nah, nah, Jaddu should be a bowler who takes five-wicket and 10-wicket hauls, and bats a little along with that. I feel we should go in that direction. I think long-term No. 7. You still need a batter at No. 6 because your keeper comes at No. 5," he said.

Ad

The former India opener added that Shubman Gill and company should play a specialist batter at No. 6 if their wicketkeeper-batter plays at No. 5.

"When the keeper comes at No. 5, you need one more batter at No. 6. Then you move from No. 7 onwards - Jadeja and then four bowlers. That is ideal. If Jaddu starts coming at No. 6, we will eventually start playing a lot of all-rounders, and that won't be a great thing. That's what I feel, genuinely," Chopra observed.

Ravindra Jadeja has aggregated 1,471 runs at an average of 36.77 in 48 Test innings at No. 7. He has a much better record at No. 6, with his 910 runs in 24 innings at that position coming at an average of 53.52.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news