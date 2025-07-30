"Jadeja can move to No. 5" - R Ashwin on India's line-up for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

R Ashwin believes India could consider promoting the in-form Ravindra Jadeja to the No. 5 spot in the batting order for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against England. India will need a new batter at the position, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ruled out of the fixture due to a foot fracture.

The former India cricketer opined that keeper Dhruv Jurel has the potential to bat at No. 5 in Pant's absence. However, he suggested that Jadeja could also be sent higher, depending on his bowling workload.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash ki Baat', the legendary spinner said (from 11:22):

"If we have to bowl a lot of overs, Jadeja can take the No. 6 spot. If his bowling workload remains less and Dhruv Jurel has kept quite a lot, Jadeja can move to No. 5. We can have a bit of flexibility."

He suggested that Jurel too can succeed at the No. 5 spot if India decide against changing Jadeja's batting spot.

"It is important to keep Jadeja at the position where he has done so well. Dhruv Jurel is a more than capable batter. Some of the knocks that he has played have been excellent. Rishabh Pant has been a different beast in Test cricket, but Dhruv Jurel is also good, very capable of handling it," Ashwin remarked (at 11:02).

Jadeja has been in superlative form in the ongoing series. The southpaw has amassed 454 runs across eight innings at an average of 113.50. He has one century and four fifties to his name.

The 36-year-old was instrumental in India pulling off a famous draw in the recently concluded fourth Test. He remained unbeaten on 107 off 185 balls on Day 5.

"Has to put his body on the line" - R Ashwin urges Jasprit Bumrah to be available for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the fifth Test hangs in the balance. He was expected to feature in just three matches of the series as part of his workload management.

While Bumrah has already played three matches on the tour, R Ashwin emphasized that the star fast bowler must put his body on the line and take part in the crucial fifth Test.

Ashwin said in the same video (at 14:50):

"If you have the chance to draw the Test series, Jassi has to put his body on the line. That's just my thought process."

The spin legend also reckoned that India should consider batting first in the fifth Test. He mentioned that with this move, the visitors could capitalize on England's tired bowling attack.

"If you are going to play Kuldeep Yadav, might as well win the toss and bat first. (15:36) England are completely tired. They don't have options. That is a tired bowling attack. You should take advantage of their tiredness. How much recovery can be done in three days? If you win the toss and bat first, and you bat well, England are on the mat. If I were India, I would just win the toss and bat first, unless and until it's an absolute green mamba," Ashwin added.

India must win the fifth Test to level the series 2-2. England currently have a 2-1 lead, and a win or a draw for them will result in a series victory. The final Test will be played at The Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4.

