Former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi on Monday took a dig at current Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin by opining that Ashwin needed to decide if he is an off-spinner or not.

"Ashwin's records are fabulous in Indian conditions, but he needs to decide if he is an off-spinner or not. If he calls himself an off-spinner, he should keep bowling his stock balls," said Dilip Doshi during an online chat session with the Playwrite Foundation.

The former cricketer also revealed that for him, Ravindra Jadeja was India's No. 1 spinner in all formats. Dilip Doshi mentioned that he considered Ravindra Jadeja best amongst the lot and that he would play him all the time.

I would like to see if Chahal can bowl 30 overs in a first-class game: Dilip Doshi

Dilip Doshi, a veteran of 33 Tests and 15 One Day Internationals who made his debut for India at the age of 32, also spoke at length about the current crop of Indian spinners. Doshi talked about Kul-Cha (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) and how he would like Chahal to play more first-class games.

"Look, Kuldeep is a great talent. The more he bowls, the better he will become. About Chahal, I am not sure but there must be something good about him that's why he is in India's limited overs team. I will like to see if he is capable of bowling 30 overs in a first-class game." added Dilip Doshi.

Dilip Doshi, whose playing career was often overshadowed by the likes of legendary Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, S Venkataraghavan and leg-spinner BS Chandrasekhar, reminisced his old-days and mentioned that he was fortunate enough to play for the team.

Left arm spinners like late Rajinder Goel, Rajinder Hans and Padmakar Shivalkar never got to play for India and that is why Dilip Doshi mentioned that he was content with the chances he got.