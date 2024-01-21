"Jai Shree Ram" - Keshav Maharaj extends wishes ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Senior South African spinner, Keshav Maharaj, wished the Indian community ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is set to take place on Monday, January 22.

On Sunday, Maharaj shared a story on his official Instagram account, extending his wishes a day before the much-awaited ceremony. He said:

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya tomorrow. May there be peace, harmony, and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram."

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Keshav Maharaj is of Indian origin. His ancestors were from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 33-year-old has also visited several iconic temples to seek blessings during his visits to India.

Many star cricketers have received invitations to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, and Anil Kumble are expected to be in attendance in Ayodhya on Monday.

"It's the least that I can do" - Keshav Maharaj on 'Ram Siya Ram' song being played when he walked out to bat against India

During India's recent tour of South Africa, the song 'Ram Siya Ram' was played whenever Keshav Maharaj walked out to bat. He stated that the devotional song was being played at his request.

Maharaj mentioned that it helped him get into a good zone and that it was also a way to express gratitude to God for everything. He was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Obviously, something that I put forward to the media lady and requested that song to be played. For me, God has been my greatest blessing, giving me guidance and opportunity. So, it's the least that I can do and it also just gets you in your zone. It's a nice feeling walking out (into the ground) to hear 'Ram Siya Ram' playing in the background."

On the cricketing front, Maharaj is currently leading the Durban's Super Giants in the ongoing second edition of SA20. With three wins and two defeats from five games, they are placed second in the points table.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App