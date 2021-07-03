Jaipur to get world's third-largest cricket stadium soon, BCCI set to grant Rs 100 crore for construction

In an encouraging update for Indian cricket fans, the BCCI is set to provide a ₹100 crore infrastructure grant to Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to help them build a new stadium in Jaipur. As per reports, the new stadium will have a seating capacity of 75,000, making it the third-largest cricket stadium in the world behind the newly built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

The RCA has already received a lease of 100 acres of land to build the stadium. The overall cost of the stadium could run up to ₹350 crore. The land is situated on the outskirts of Jaipur city in Chonp Village on Delhi Road.

While the RCA is looking to arrange ₹100 crore through bank loans, it will also raise a good chunk of the money by selling corporate boxes at the stadium.

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium last hosted an international game in 2013 between India and Australia. Team India won the game at a canter by nine wickets while chasing 360 for victory.

The Sawai Mansingh stadium has acted as the home ground of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side the Rajasthan Royals (RR) over the years. But the BCCI has kept it away from hosting international games for quite some time now. The ground has a facility to hold around 30,000 spectators.

Construction of the new stadium is set to start in August-September

With the new stadium expected to be of world-class quality, the RCA will hope that they get to see more cricketing action in Jaipur.

The new stadium will be equipped with modern facilities and will have areas for indoor games, sports training academies, a clubhouse, and a huge parking space that can accommodate up to 4,000 vehicles. The stadium will also have two practice grounds which will be good enough to host Ranji matches.

Construction of the grand stadium is expected to begin soon later this year, around August-September. The stadium is expected to be built within two years.

