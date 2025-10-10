"Jaiswal will break the Sehwag 319 record on 11 Oct 2025" - Fans hail young Indian opener for breathtaking 173* on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI 2025 Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-ball domination with another sparkling century on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 23-year-old rebounded after a rare failure in the series opener by notching his seventh Test century in his 26th outing.

Ad

Renowned for his ability to go big once set, Jaiswal ensured not to throw away his wicket after reaching the milestone. The southpaw slaughtered the hapless West Indian attack for plenty more, finishing on 173* off 253 deliveries at Stumps on Day 1.

It was Jaiswal's fifth 150+ score out of his seven tons, with a third double century looking like a mere formality. Only former Australian batter Sir Donald Bradman has more 150+ scores in a Test innings before turning 24, with eight.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for another dominant performance in red-ball cricket with the following reactions:

Crikistaan @crikistaan Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t just scoring runs - he’s rewriting how domination looks in Test cricket 🔥 150+ vs Australia 200+ vs England 200+ vs England (again) 150+ vs West Indies 150+ vs West Indies (again) Five monster knocks already - and he’s just getting started. The

Ad

Ritesh Kumar 🇮🇳 @ritesh_infosec Jaiswal will break the Sehwag 319 record on 11 Oct 2025. #YashasviJaiswal

Ad

HEMANT GAUTAM @indian_Cricket4 @CricCrazyJohns This is not a résumé it’s a statement of greatness in progress. 🤯 At just 23, Yashasvi Jaiswal already owns double hundreds against England, match-defining knocks against Australia and West Indies, and an aura of composure beyond his years. The hunger, the mindset, the numbers

Ad

Fans continued praising Yashasvi Jaiswal, with one saying:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is a once in a generation player. It's GRIT written all over his journey."

"When Jaiswal makes 100s, he makes DADDY 100s. Simply huge scores is his identity. 7 hundreds out of which 5 are 150+ scores. These are simply abnormal numbers," posted a fan.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal will be next Indian to complete 10K runs in Test Cricket after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar & Rahul Dravid," a fan said.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroics help India dominate Day 1 of the 2nd West Indies Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's charge on a dominant opening day for the hosts from start to finish. After winning the toss and batting first, India got off to an excellent start with Jaiswal's opening partner, KL Rahul, racing away to a stylish 38.

The duo added 58 for the opening wicket before Rahul's dismissal against the run of play. However, the visitors were offered no respite as Sai Sudharsan helped himself to a well-paced 87 at No. 3.

Ad

The 193-run second-wicket stand took India to a dominant 251/2 when skipper Shubman Gill walked out to bat. He helped himself to an unbeaten 20 at the close of play on the opening day, adding an unbroken 67 runs with Jaiswal.

India finished Day 1 at a dominant 318/2 in 90 overs, having already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with an innings and 140-run victory in the opening Test at Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news