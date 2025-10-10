"Jaiswal will break the Sehwag 319 record on 11 Oct 2025" - Fans hail young Indian opener for breathtaking 173* on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs WI 2025 Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-ball domination with another sparkling century on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The 23-year-old rebounded after a rare failure in the series opener by notching his seventh Test century in his 26th outing.
Renowned for his ability to go big once set, Jaiswal ensured not to throw away his wicket after reaching the milestone. The southpaw slaughtered the hapless West Indian attack for plenty more, finishing on 173* off 253 deliveries at Stumps on Day 1.
It was Jaiswal's fifth 150+ score out of his seven tons, with a third double century looking like a mere formality. Only former Australian batter Sir Donald Bradman has more 150+ scores in a Test innings before turning 24, with eight.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's heroics help India dominate Day 1 of the 2nd West Indies Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal led India's charge on a dominant opening day for the hosts from start to finish. After winning the toss and batting first, India got off to an excellent start with Jaiswal's opening partner, KL Rahul, racing away to a stylish 38.
The duo added 58 for the opening wicket before Rahul's dismissal against the run of play. However, the visitors were offered no respite as Sai Sudharsan helped himself to a well-paced 87 at No. 3.
The 193-run second-wicket stand took India to a dominant 251/2 when skipper Shubman Gill walked out to bat. He helped himself to an unbeaten 20 at the close of play on the opening day, adding an unbroken 67 runs with Jaiswal.
India finished Day 1 at a dominant 318/2 in 90 overs, having already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead with an innings and 140-run victory in the opening Test at Ahmedabad.
