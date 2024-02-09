“Jalan toh puri dikhti hai” - Mohammed Shami slams Hasan Raza again over bizarre claim during 2023 World Cup

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami has again hit out at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza over the latter's bizarre claim during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While discussing India’s impressive performance in the competition, Raza had alleged that the Men in Blue bowlers were being provided with special balls that favored extra swing and movement.

Speaking to News18 recently, Shami lashed out at Raza and claimed that the former Pakistan batter was jealous of India’s performance.

"Actually they have made cricket a joke because we don't enjoy each other's success. You become too happy when you are being praised, but when you lose, you feel that you have been cheated. You look at the records of the time we have been part of the team, you won't even find them close. Jalan toh puri dikhti hai wo. Itna jalane se kon se results mil jaane hain (Jealously is evident. You can never get good results with this amount of jealously," Shami said, as quoted by NDTV.

During the World Cup as well Shami had hit out at Raza after the latter’s absurd allegations about India’s bowlers being granted special favors went viral.

“Have some shame. Focus on the game and not this nonsense. Sometimes, you should enjoy the success of others. This is World Cup and not your local tournament. You were once a player, right? Wasim [Akram] bhai had explained it, and yet. You don’t trust your own player? You are only praising yourself,” the pacer wrote on Instagram.

Responding to the controversy, Akram said during a discussion on A Sports:

“I have been reading about it from last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself.”

Expand Tweet

While Team ndia made it to the final of the 2023 World Cup and finished runners-up, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

What Hasan Raza exactly said

During a discussion on ABN News, Raza claimed that either the ICC or the BCCI were giving different balls to Indian bowlers when it was their turn to field. Speaking after the India vs Sri Lanka match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the 41-year-old said:

"It seems like the ball gets changed in the second innings. I think the ICC, umpire, or the BCCI is giving a different ball to the Indian bowlers. The side batting first scored 350 and were all over the chasing team."

India posted 357 for 8 in the match batting first and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 55, registering a mammoth 302-run win.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App