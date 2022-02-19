"Real disgrace" - James Faulkner pulls out of PSL 2022, says PCB did not honour contractual agreement

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner took to Twitter today to announce that he is leaving the Pakistan Super League (PSL) midway through the 2022 season. According to Faulkner, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not honoring their contractual agreement and continuing to lie to him.

In his tweet, he wrote:

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me."

James Faulkner @JamesFaulkner44

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. 1/2I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. 1/2I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position."

James Faulkner @JamesFaulkner44

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the



I’m sure you all understand my position. 2/2It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position. 2/2It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position.

James Faulkner leaves Quetta Gladiators amid knockouts charge

The Quetta Gladiators will be disappointed with James Faulkner's departure. The Australian all-rounder made six appearances this season, with the team looking to make it to the knockout stages.

Faulkner took six wickets, and in three innings with the bat, made 49 runs, having been dismissed just once.

The Gladiators, led by former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, are fifth in the table right now with nine matches played. They are just two points behind fourth-placed Islamabad United.

The table is currently led by Multan Sultans, who have won eight of their nine matches. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are in second and third, with 10 points each although the Qalandars have played one game fewer.

Islamabad United are fourth with eight points from as many matches while the Gladiators are fifth with six points from nine matches. The Karachi Kings, led by Babar Azam, are languishing at the bottom of the table, with just one win in nine matches this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar