Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph to leave World Cup Qualifiers to manage workload ahead of India Test series

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and pacer Alzarri Joseph will depart from the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe to manage their workloads ahead of the two-Test series against India, announced Cricket West Indies. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side takes on a formidable Indian outfit, with the first Test starting at Roseau on July 12.

The decision comes after the West Indies were shockingly eliminated from contention for World Cup qualification post their humiliating defeat to Scotland in the first game of the Super Sixes.

The Caribbean side takes on Oman in their penultimate match at Harare on Wednesday, July 5, followed by their final game against Sri Lanka on Friday, July 7, at the same venue.

Cricket West Indies took to its Twitter handle to announce the duo's departure from Zimbabwe, stating:

"Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph will depart early from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. They will miss the last two Super Six matches as they return to the Caribbean. This is with the view of managing their workloads ahead of the Test Series vs India."

The duo has been among the few bright spots for the West Indies in their otherwise disastrous World Cup Qualifiers. Joseph, 26, is the team's leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in five games, while the former skipper Jason Holder has been impressive with both bat and ball. The all-rounder has averaged 36 with the bat and picked up six wickets in five games.

The pace duo has also been in sensational form in the Test format this year, with Holder picking up 12 wickets in four matches and Alzarri Joseph taking 17 scalps in as many games.

"We've got to come together as a region" - Jason Holder

Former West Indian captain Jason Holder had powerful words for West Indies cricket after the side was shockingly eliminated from the 50-over World Cup for the first time in their coveted history.

The two-time world champions suffered defeat in three consecutive games to Zimbabwe, Netherlands, and Scotland to be dumped out from qualification for the showpiece event later this year.

"It's (cricket) not an individual thing or a territorial thing," Holder said. "We've got to come together as a region... and really, really think about how we we want to go forward as a group and make it happen. We knew what was at stake and we still had a chance to qualify. We had a really good opportunity to play Scotland and beat them (but) we didn't do that."

Calling the elimination one of the lowest points he's had with the team, Holder urged West Indies cricket to focus more on the grassroots level.

"This is probably one of the lowest points I've had with the team," he said. "But, you know, there are still a lot of positives. I was really happy for Nicholas Pooran, the way he played through this entire competition. And, it's good to see some of the younger guys get an opportunity on the big stage."

"It's not a quick-fix, it's something we need to spend time on. As I said, development (at grassroots) is the most important thing, where we can just put things in place and develop our talent. Hopefully, in the next couple of years we can see the fruits of that crop," he added.

The West Indies also failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year and barely managed to clinch a spot in the ODI World Cup four years ago.

The team is at an embarrassing 10th position in the latest ICC ODI rankings and ranks outside the top six in the T20 and Test formats.

