Jason Holder sacked as West Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite replaces all-rounder

Jason Holder’s five-and-a-half-year tenure as West Indies Test captain came to an abrupt end on Thursday, with Kraigg Brathwaite replacing him at the helm.

Cricket West Indies confirmed the development as they look forward to Kraigg Brathwaite leading the side in the longest format.

Kraigg Brathwaite, who has deputized for Jason Holder in the past, recently led West Indies to a memorable 2-0 series win over Bangladesh.

In an official statement by West Indies Cricket, Chief Selector Roger Harper was effusive in his praise for Brathwaite.

“We all believe that Kraigg is the right man to lead our Test side at this point in time and I’m delighted that he has accepted the role. In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Kraigg was able to motivate his players to play to a very high level and create the culture we are looking to establish where the team showed a collective determination to fight and a real hunger for success,” Harper said.

BREAKING NEWS: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Kraigg Brathwaite will replace Jason Holder as the West Indies Test Captain. #MenInMaroon #WIvSL



Read More⬇https://t.co/72ktG3mNF7 pic.twitter.com/dmfGsXctre — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 12, 2021

Kraigg Brathwaite, who became the 37th Test captain for the West Indies, expressed his excitement about leading the team in red-ball cricket.

“It is a huge honour to be given the Captaincy of the West Indies Test team. I feel extremely proud and humbled that the Board and Selectors have given me the opportunity and responsibility to lead the team. The recent Test Series win in Bangladesh was a fantastic achievement and I’m really looking forward to the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and I’m excited about what I believe this team can achieve in the future,” said Kraigg Brathwaite.

Kraigg Brathwaite’s first assignment in his new role will be a two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test begins on March 21, with West Indies set to announce their squad on March 12.

Jason Holder's record as West Indies Test captain

The decision marks the end for Jason Holder’s time as West Indies skipper. The 29-year-old, ranked No.1 in Tests for all-rounders, took over the captaincy duties from Dinesh Ramdin in 2015.

Since then, Jason Holder has captained the West Indies in 37 Tests, leading them to 11 wins, five draws and 21 defeats.

West Indies Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams paid tribute to Jason Holder’s leadership skills. Dismissing any suggestions about Holder’s Test career is coming to an end, he backed the all-rounder to be a crucial part of the West Indies team in the longest format for years to come.

“On behalf of CWI, I would like to thank Jason for all he has given to the game in the region while serving as Captain of our Test team. Throughout his five-and-a-half-year tenure, he has led with dignity while always upholding the highest values of the sport. As the world’s leading Test all-rounder, we all believe that Jason still has a tremendous role to play in West Indies Test Cricket for many years to come,” said Adams.

Jason Holder has played 45 Tests so far, scoring 2115 runs at a decent average of 32.05. On the bowling front, he has picked up 116 wickets at an average of 27.95.

