Jason Roy and Iftikhar Ahmed embroiled in major row during PSL 2024 encounter  

Quetta Gladiators batter Jason Roy and Multan Sultans' Iftikhar Ahmed were involved in a major altercation during the last league match of the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on Tuesday, March 12.

Table toppers Multan Sultans had posted a commanding first innings total of 185-4, following fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles, while Iftikhar contributed with a late cameo as well.

During the early phases of the run chase, Roy, batting on three runs off six deliveries, was trapped LBW by his fellow countryman David Willey. As the English batter went towards his partner at the non-striker's end Saud Shakeel to discuss a potential review, he was met with words from Iftikhar, who was joining his team huddle.

Roy turned around to confront Iftikhar as the DRS timer ticked by. The players had to be separated by Mohammad Rizwan and other players on the field. The Englishman could not take the review as the clock expired during his row with Iftikhar.

Roy was still seething by the time he made his way back to the dugout, throwing his bat and helmet in pure frustration.

Have a look at the incident right here:

Expand Tweet

The early wicket proved to be the platform Multan Sultans needed to finish their brilliant league-stage campaign on a high. The Gladiators were never in the run chase, losing wickets at regular intervals, eventually bundling out for a paltry 106, their lowest total of the season.

Jason Roy recently withdrew from the 2024 IPL due to personal reasons

Jason Roy, who has been a constant feature in white-ball leagues across the globe since being phased out of the national team, opted out of the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

He was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a relatively promising campaign in 2023, as a replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer. The franchise have now roped in Phil Salt as a replacement.

The right-handed batter has scored 252 runs in seven 2024 PSL matches at a strike rate of 143,18 and an average of 28.00.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App