Jasprit Bumrah acknowledges members' applause in long room at Lord's after five-fer on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah acknowledged the members' applause at the Lord's Cricket Ground after taking a fifer on Day 2 of the third Test against England on Friday. The right-arm speedster raised the ball and took note of the applause while walking through the long room to their dressing room.
The 31-year-old's fifer came after castling Jofra Archer in the 110th over of the innings. The ball changed direction significantly after pitching to breach the right-handed batter's defences. It was also the Ahmedabad-born cricketer's second fifer of the series, having snaffled his first in the series opener at Headingley in Leeds.
Lord's official handle shared the video on X. Watch the moment here:
Despite taking 15 overs for his first wicket on Day 1 at Lord's, Bumrah was highly economical. His first victim proved to be Harry Brook, who was cleaned up by a nip-backer and onto the stumps. He also broke the game open early on Day 2, dismissing Ben Stokes (44), Joe Root (104), and Chris Woakes (0) to help Team India edge ahead.
KL Rahul scores resolute fifty to keep Team India afloat after Jasprit Bumrah's fifer
Despite Bumrah taking a fifer on Day 2, England's lower-order wagged, with Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) scoring fifties. The pair shared an 84-run stand to give the home side the initiative. After being bowled out for 387, Jofra Archer, playing his first Test since February 2021, struck in his first over of the innings. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13, which included three boundaries.
KL Rahul and Karun Nair went on to share a 61-run partnership before Stokes nipped out the latter for 40. Chris Woakes returned to get the big scalp of Shubman Gill for 16. Rahul got to his half-century off 97 deliveries and got through to Stumps with Rishabh Pant (19*). The tourists reached 145/3, trailing by 242 more runs.
