Jasprit Bumrah bowls an absolute peach to dismiss Zak Crawley for 4 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for four runs on Day 2 of the first England versus India Test in Leeds on Saturday, June 21. The pacer bowled a near unplayable delivery, which pitched on the middle and leg stump and straightened, squaring the batter and taking the outside edge.

Ad

Karun Nair took a well-judged catch at first slip to complete the wicket in the first over of the innings. It was an ideal start for India after they were bowled out for 471 runs, soon after lunch, in the first innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It is the fifth time in 14 innings that Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Crawley in Test cricket. The start of play in the England innings was delayed by almost by an hour due to persistent rain at Headingley.

The weather was gloomy when India walked out to bowl and Bumrah drew first blood straightaway in the opening over of the England innings in Leeds.

India lose 7 wickets for 41 runs to get bowled out for 471 in first innings against England

Earlier, a burst of three wickets by pacer Josh Tongue in the post-lunch session bundled India out for 471 runs in their first innings. The tourists lost their last seven wickets for a mere 41 runs as England made a comeback into the match. Captain Ben Stokes and Tongue took four wickets each for the home side.

Shubman Gill's 147 was the highest score of the innings, followed by Rishabh Pant's 134. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the other centurion in the innings, making 101. India also had three players who failed to trouble the scorers as Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, and Jasprit Bumrah all fell for nought. At the time of writing, England were 39/1 after six overs with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news