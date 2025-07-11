Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's massive record with a five-fer on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 Lord’s Test 

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah scripted history on Day 2 of the third Test against England at Lord’s on Friday, July 11. The World No.1-ranked Test bowler bagged a five-wicket haul to go past former India skipper Kapil Dev for most fifers in away Tests for the Men in Blue.

Ad

After knocking over World No.1 batter Harry Brook on the opening day, he took the prized scalps of skipper Ben Stokes and centurion Joe Root on Day 2. The speedster then sent back Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer to complete his fifer.

Most away five-wicket hauls for India in Tests:

Bumrah – 13 Kapil Dev – 12 Anil Kumble -10 Ishant Sharma -9

Sharing the stats (via JioHotstar live feed) on X, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lauded Bumrah for his exploits. The cricketer-turned-commentator tagged the bowler and wrote:

Ad

Trending

“People take a lifetime to do all this, you did in few years.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Overall, Jasprit Bumrah has 15 fifers in 47* Tests (and counting). Legendary off-spinner and former World No.1 bowler Ravichandran Ashwin (37) holds the record for most five-wicket hauls for India, comprising both home and away games.

Notably, Bumrah had also scalped a fifer in the first Test against England at Headingley. He was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston.

Jasprit Bumrah bags a fifer as England get bundled out for 387 in their first innings on Day 2 of the 3rd Test vs India

Jasprit Bumrah took the honors as England were bundled out for 387 in 112.3 overs in their first innings against India on Day 2 of the third Test. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy bagged two wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja also scalped one wicket.

Ad

Joe Root starred with the bat for England, scoring 104 runs off 199 balls, comprising 10 boundaries. Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse chipped in with 51 (56) and 56 (83), respectively. Meanwhile, skipper Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope contributed with identical scores of 44.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 27/1 after seven overs, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease. Jofra Archer provided the first breakthrough for England on his comeback Test since 2021 as Yashasvi Jaiswal was caught behind for 13 in the slip cordon.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news