Jasprit Bumrah dismissed for 4 after Joe Root persuades Ben Stokes for a review in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India's first innings in the fourth Test against came to an end with Jasprit Bumrah's wicket in the second session on Day 2 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The tail-ender was initially adjudged not out for a caught behind dismissal, but the umpire had to overturn his on-field decision after a successful review by the hosts. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were looking for the aggressive route as the last recognised batter, Rishabh Pant, was castled by Jofra Archer in the 113th over. He got off the mark off the last delivery of the same over courtesy of a streaky boundary. The tail-ender was presented with a stary delivery way down the leg side in Archer's next over. He tried to hoick it away, but was late on the shot, and could not make any contact. Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith and Joe Root at first slip launched an appeal, while the bowler was not quite interested. Archer urged Stokes not to go for a review, while Joe Root was adamant that he heard something when the ball passed through Bumrah. The senior batter eventually convinced the skipper to send the decision upstairs, and Ultra Edge showed a tiny spike when the ball was near the gloves. Joe Root responded with a smile after his judgment was proved right, while Jofra Archer was left laughing to himself as the decision was overturned. Have a look at the incident right here: India finished with 358 in the first innings after Rishabh Pant braved a severe injury to resume his innings from Day 1 and record a fifty. Valuable contributions from Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar also played a hand to help the side stretch their total. Jasprit Bumrah kickstarts his spell with successive maidens in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test The overcast conditions and a quicker pitch makes the Old Trafford the most favorable venue for Jasprit Bumrah to showcase his craft after flatter decks dominated the first half of the series. The English pacers, particularly Ben Stokes, troubled the Indian batters consistently, making the most of the conditions. Taking the new ball from one end, the spearhead delivered a trademark probing opening over against Zak Crawley. His second over was also equally potent as the opening batter is yet to open his account.