Jasprit Bumrah enjoys Wimbledon outing with wife Sanjana Ganesan ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [In Pictures]

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, accompanied by his wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, was seen attending the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 tournament on Wednesday, July 9. Their appearance at the iconic tennis event comes just a day before India’s third Test against England, set to begin on Thursday, July 10, at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Taking some time off ahead of the crucial fixture, Bumrah attended the event wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers. Sanjana complemented the outing with a beige belted midi dress.

The official Wimbledon Instagram handle shared pictures of the couple, captioning the post:

“Superstar cricketer, @jaspritb1 and @sanjanaganesan are here at Wimbledon.”

Meanwhile, Bumrah was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham as part of workload management. Despite his absence, India delivered a dominant performance, registering a comprehensive 336-run victory, their first-ever win at the venue, to level the five-match series 1-1 ahead of the third Test at Lord’s.

“It becomes a lethal combination” - Irfan Pathan suggests new-ball partner for Jasprit Bumrah in 3rd Test against England

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Jasprit Bumrah’s return for the third Test against England will significantly bolster the team’s bowling attack. The 40-year-old suggested that Akash Deep should share the new ball with Bumrah, while Mohammed Siraj could be deployed as the first-change option. Sharing his views in a video on his official YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan), Pathan said:

“Bumrah will be back. And if he returns, it will only strengthen India further. He’s had his rest—exactly as much as he needed. I still believe he should play as much as he’s available. This is an important series. It’s great that we won the last match, but now with his return, the Indian team will become even stronger. If Bumrah bowls from the Pavilion End (the slope end), he’ll get more inswing. From the Nursery End, he’ll get better outswing. The beauty is—he can swing it both ways from either end. The slope doesn’t impact him; his quality is just different.”

“With Akash Deep, it becomes a lethal combination. In my mind, there’s no doubt—Akash Deep must take the new ball. Unfortunately for Siraj, I feel he should come in as first change because ideally, you’d want to attack from both ends right from the start. Now, emotionally, one might say let Siraj and Akash Deep start. But Bumrah, even if he comes in first change, has the ability to make immediate impact," he added.

The former all-rounder continued:

"That said, Siraj is slightly less effective with the older ball. So if you attack from both ends with the new ball—imagine this: from one end, Akash Deep with seam and movement, and from the other, Bumrah with swing, pace, and his unique action. Don’t give the opposition a moment to breathe. I have no doubt in my mind—Bumrah and Akash Deep should open the bowling."

Bumrah has played 10 Test matches in England, picking up 42 wickets at an average of 26.47 and a strike rate of 57.2, including three five-wicket hauls.

