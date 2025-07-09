"It takes guts" - Former India cricketer's massive claim on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lauded Shubman Gill’s leadership ahead of the third Test against England at Lord’s beginning on Thursday, July 10. Pathan highlighted the young skipper’s bold decision-making and growing maturity, which were evident during India’s emphatic 336-run win at Edgbaston.

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel (@officialIrfanPathan) on Wednesday, July 9, the former all-rounder commended Gill for his tactical decision to include Washington Sundar in the playing XI over Kuldeep Yadav — a move that surprised many pundits but ultimately added depth to India’s batting.

He also lauded the 25-year-old for the way he managed his fast bowlers, including Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, deploying them strategically across different phases of the match.

“One clear example came at the end of Day 4. Akash Deep had taken a wicket from the Pavilion End. Naturally, most people assumed he’d continue from that end the next day. But Gill told him to bowl from the other end, saying there might be a crack there that could offer more help. Akash Deep bowled from that end — and got a wicket. Another example: he gave the ball to Prasidh Krishna in the morning session — you might remember that moment. It showed how Gill adapted to different situations and made thoughtful, independent decisions,” Pathan said.

“Then there’s the Kuldeep Yadav debate — the whole world was saying he should play. But Gill insisted on going with Washington Sundar. It takes guts. Even if such decisions are made in consultation with the coach, they still need the captain’s conviction — and he clearly showed it,” he added.

The 40-year-old further noted that while Gill may come across as calm and soft-spoken, he carries the strength, intensity, and competitive edge of a true leader beneath the surface.

“His confidence in his decisions and control over the flow of the game really stood out. It was impressive to see. At times, you’d think Siraj should have been brought in, but instead he went with Prasidh Krishna. Perhaps he wanted to back the player and give him confidence. That intent was visible too. Overall, Gill seems to be growing into the role with calmness and maturity. I genuinely feel he’s a tiger in a cat’s skin — soft on the outside, but fierce and strong within. His mannerisms may be gentle, but there’s real strength underneath. And that’s what made watching him lead so special," Pathan continued.

Gill became the first Indian captain to secure a Test victory at Edgbaston, ending the team's eight-game winless streak at the venue.

“You’ll be left confused about what to do” - Irfan Pathan reacts to India’s much-discussed delayed declaration in 2nd Test

Several eyebrows were raised when India declared their second innings late on Day 4 of the second Test after reaching 427/6, setting England a daunting target of 608 runs. To add to the distress of Indian fans, there was rain forecast for the final day. Although weather interruptions led to a 100-minute delay on the final day, India still secured a commanding 336-run victory.

Reacting to India’s delayed declaration, Irfan Pathan, speaking in the aforementioned video, stated that it was a calculated and deliberate move. He explained that the decision completely shifted the momentum of the game, leaving England uncertain and second-guessing their aggressive Bazball approach.

“You know what India did in the last match? They directly attacked England’s Bazball theory. First, they wore them down. By declaring late on Day 4, India sent a message to England: “So, you want to play Bazball? Fine. We’ll put up such a huge score that even with your aggressive approach, you’ll still be too far behind to chase it. You’ll be left confused about what to do," he said.

"And that’s exactly what happened — you could sense the confusion in the England camp. Players were repeatedly looking toward the dressing room, unsure of what the plan was. Watching it unfold while I was on commentary, I really enjoyed seeing India put them in that position," he added.

Pathan continued:

“Everyone was criticizing the late declaration, but I felt there was a clear strategy behind it — and it played out perfectly. India didn’t want to give England even the slightest chance. In fact, looking back now, even if India had declared the next morning — which they shouldn’t have — they still would’ve won comfortably. Even after losing around 10 overs, they beat England with ease. They didn’t even need to use all the overs available. When you target an opponent’s core approach as a team — like India did with Bazball — it forces them to retreat. And that’s exactly what happened."

The victory helped India level the five-match Test series 1-1 after the first two games.

