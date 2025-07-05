“Their bowlers do not get much of a rest” - Former captain’s interesting take on Bazball during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain made an interesting observation about 'Bazball' after the end of play on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between England and India. The game is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England were bowled out for 407 after India posted a mammoth 587 batting first. Talking on Sky Sports, Hussain highlighted a consequence of the Bazball approach, pointing out that with the batters scoring runs at a quick pace it does not give the England bowlers much time to rest, particularly while playing consecutive Tests on flat surfaces.

"One of the consequences of Bazball is that they score their runs so quickly, their bowlers do not get much of a rest. The bowlers are playing in back-to-back Tests on flat pitches with a captain that's always bowling first on the flattest of pitches so they are coming in and they look tired. Last night the batters' brains looked frazzled and today the bowlers' bodies looked physically tired," he said. (5:19)

Hussain also praised Jamie Smith for his brilliant unbeaten century, referring to his knock as 'Bazball with brains'.

"It was Bazball with brains. It was more like the Headingley innings from England in the run-chase. He can hit all over. He continues to take them on. Shorter boundary as well so he wasn't going to let that go," he said. "Anyone who has watches Surrey over the last two or three years and now England for the last couple of years will know that this lad is a real talent. He's a man of very few words. He's very calm. More than his ability I like his calmness and his attitude. I've always thought he looks like someone who thinks I should be playing here." (5:58)

Smith scored an unbeaten 184 off 207 balls with 21 fours and four sixes in his stellar knock. At the end of Day 3, however, India were in the ascendancy having reached 64/1 with a lead of 244.

Nasser Hussain lauds young batters during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

In the same coversation, Nasser Hussain opined that the future of both teams is bright considering the young talent on show. The likes of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have been impressive for the visitors, while England's Harry Brook and Jamie Smith showcased their talent with a 303-run partnership on Day 3.

"I said on commentary last night the future is really bright. Watching in this series with Gill and Jaiswal and Brook and Smith and Rishabh Pant, these are going to be players we are going to see for a very long time. So pleasing on the eye as well," Hussain said. (5:03)

With the hosts gunning down 371 in the first Test, it will be interesting to see how India go about their business on Day 4 and the target they end up setting England to chase.

About the author Rishab Vm



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

