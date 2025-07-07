3 reasons why India's win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test at Edgbaston is their most impressive overseas win till date

Team India beat England by 336 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the second Test of the five-match series. With the win, their biggest in terms of runs in away Tests, the visitors also leveled the five-match series 1-1. India creaeted history at Edgbaston, winning their first Test match at the venue.

Sent into bat by England, India put up 587 runs on the board in their first innings as Shubman Gill led from the front with 269, while Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed crucial 80s. England replied with 407. In their second innings, India posted 427-6 declared, setting the hosts a mammoth target of 608 runs. In response, England were bowled out for 271 in 68.1 overs.

India's triumph at Edgbaston will undoubtedly go down as one of their best ever in their Test history. In this feature, we analyze three reasons why Team India's victory in the second Test is their most impressive overseas win till date.

#1 India dominated the Edgbaston Test from start to end

India were incredibly dominant in the Edgbaston Test - from the very start to the end. After being asked to bat, they reached 310-5 by stumps on Day 1. Significantly, there was no batting collapse from the lower order this time. Washington Sundar (42) played a key role in ensuring that India did not crumble like they did in both innings of the first Test in Leeds.

India's bowlers then reduced England to 84-5. Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) did feature in an amazing 303-run stand. However, India were never behind the game and it was a case of England playing catch up. Once the huge stand was broken, the visitors regained ascendancy and ran through the lower order.

In the second innings as well, India never looked under any kind of pressure and skipper Gill scored a brilliant 161, while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jadeja hit half-centuries. There were question marks over India's delayed declaration, but in the end things did work out in the visitors' favor.

If we look at some of India's most dominant triumphs in SENA nations, they thumped England by an innings and 46 runs in Leeds in 2002. And while that was a brilliant win as well, England's bowling attack was not as good as the current one. Hence, Edgbaston 2025 should rank above Leeds 2002.

#2 The visitors achieved the win without Burmah

India went into the second Test at Edgbaston without lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was given a rest. There was plenty of debate over the decision considering India were 1-0 down in the series. The visitors, however, demonstrated that there is more to their bowling attack than just Bumrah, which proved critics wrong.

Akash Deep, who replaced Bumrah, had an exceptional Test match. He claimed four wickets in the first innings and six in the second to finish with 10 for the match - deserved returns for some excellent bowling. Mohammed Siraj was also brilliant, lifting himself in Bumrah's absence. His terrific six-wicket haul in the first innings went a long way in ensuring a huge lead for Team India.

The visitors were in a similar situation in the 2021 Gabba Test as well, when they went into the match without most of their main bowlers. It would be difficult to pick the more impressive win between Edgbaston 2025 and Gabba 2021. It would be fair to conclude that both triumphs were equally good.

#3 India showed great resilience to lift themselves after Headingley loss

The manner in which India lost the first Test to England at Headingley in Leeds, they could easily have been deflated. After all, the visitors dominated the Test match for most part, only to undo all their hard work on Day 5.

The loss would have hurt Gill and co. mentally more than physically. However, India showed great resilience to stage a superb fightback at Edgbaston, a venue where they had never won a Test match before. It would be difficult to find a parallel to such a challenging situation in India's Test history.

