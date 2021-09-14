"Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a generation bowler" - L Balaji

Former Indian pacer L Balaji has been impressed with the way Jasprit Bumrah has bowled in his career so far. The 27-year-old has shown some unbelievable form of late, picking up 18 wickets in the four Tests he played against England.

Jasprit Bumrah burst on to the scene as a white-ball specialist. However, the way he has moulded himself into an all-format bowler is something Balaji stressed on.

Speaking to India Today, Balaji explained how difficult it is to maintain the same level of consistency in both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

"Bumrah has made huge strides in his Test career. He will play a bigger role in the future. The way he has managed both white ball and red ball has been phenomenal to watch. Both the skills are totally different. Very rarely, you get a match of both the white-ball cricket and white-ball cricket bowling in superior form. Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation fast bowler. It's not easy to replicate Bumrah. This generation, we are lucky to see talents like Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami," Balaji asserted.

Jasprit Bumrah's spell reads like a tennis score: 6-3-6-2. — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 6, 2021

L Balaji on Jasprit Bumrah's leadership qualities

Balaji was also thrilled with the way Bumrah bowled with responsibility in the Oval Test. His six-over spell of amazing reverse swing turned the game in India's favour. Balaji feels Bumrah will only get better as his career progresses.

"Bumrah is one exceptional bowler. I see him not only as a skillful bowler but he has leadership quality. He has been shouldering responsibility very well at a very young age. The way he has handled the responsibility of the team has been phenomenal," L Balaji concluded.

Jasprit Bumrah will now be in action for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 season. He will then be India's main weapon in the T20 World Cup next month.

