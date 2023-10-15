"Jasprit Bumrah doesn't leave the bowling coaches" - Ravi Shastri hails Indian pacer after match-winning performance against Pakistan

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri hailed ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's ability to read the game and adapt accordingly after his match-winning performance against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup on Saturday, October 14.

Bumrah produced figures of 2/19 in his seven overs to help bowl Pakistan out for a paltry 191 in less than 43 overs. The Player of the Match performance meant that the 29-year-old moved to the top of the leading wicket-takers chart with eight scalps in three games at an average of 11.62 and an economy rate of 3.44.

Speaking to Star Sports post-game, Shastri opened up on Bumrah's drive to constantly improve and evolve as the key to his success.

"Even now, Jasprit Bumrah doesn't leave the bowling coaches. He will not leave the analysts, he go watch everything and he wants to improve, that's the hunger and that's why he is where he is today. He wants to improve," he said.

"Another very interesting thing, he said. He said 'I watched the Giants' and he said 'I have a good slow ball and I think this might be a good match-up to break the rhythm of a player like Rizwan who plays on the move and plays away from his body at times'," he added.

Bumrah returned from a year-long injury layoff in the recent Ireland T20Is and immediately made an impact by winning the Player of the Series award.

Bumrah has been in red-hot form through the first three games of the World Cup, helping India win all three games comprehensively.

"His ability to read opponents, to read batsmen, adapt to the conditions" - Ravi Shastri

Bumrah picked up two vital wickets in his second spell against Pakistan.

Ravi Shastri credited Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to read the opposition batters and fine-tune his bowling and tactics accordingly.

Despite being economical, the Champion pacer went wicketless in his opening spell against Pakistan. However, he immediately changed his tactics to bowling more into the wicket and cutters and was rewarded with the scalps of Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

"One of his greatest strengths is his ability to read opponents, to read batsmen, adapt to the conditions and you know that he brought back his length within and over, within an over, he didn't have a slip in place, you know. So he was very clear that he had to attack the stumps, bowl back of the length and not give the batsman any room, and then use the subtle variations where he gets his fingers across the sea and gets the go," said Shastri.

"It's smart thinking. He's risen to the top that quickly just for nothing. You know, he's a smart operator. Not only has he got the skills, he's got the mindset here to walk on," added Shastri.

Bumrah boasts impeccable ODI numbers, with 137 wickets in 81 games at an average of 23.56 and an economy rate of under 4.70 runs per over. His ODI World Cup numbers make for an even better reading, with 26 scalps in 12 games at an average of less than 18 and a miserly economy of 4.18 runs per over.

India will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.