Jasprit Bumrah not No. 1 in Harshit Rana’s blind ranking ahead of 2025 Asia Cup [Watch]

India pacer Harshit Rana recently participated in a blind ranking of six bowlers on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The 23-year-old leads the North Delhi Strikers (NDS), who currently sit fifth on the points table with six points from seven games.On the personal front, Rana has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 19.18, placing him third on the tournament’s list of top bowlers. On Thursday, August 21, the DPL Instagram page shared a video featuring him in a fun segment with host Shefali Bagga, where he blind-ranked Indian players.The first name revealed to him was Jasprit Bumrah, whom he ranked No. 2. His Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) teammate, Varun Chakaravarthy, came next, and he placed him at No. 6. When Axar Patel’s name appeared, Rana slotted him at No. 4. He then ranked Arshdeep Singh at No. 3 and Prasidh Krishna at No. 5. Finally, the last name revealed was Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed the top spot.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRana will return to action on Saturday, August 23, when his team takes on the East Delhi Riders in the 31st match of DPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.Harshit Rana set to represent India in 2025 Asia CupThe BCCI on Tuesday, August 19, announced India’s 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup in Mumbai. In a notable development, Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain, while Jitesh Sharma has earned his place back in the team. Harshit Rana also made the squad.The multi-nation tournament is scheduled to begin on September 9. Suryakumar Yadav’s side has been placed in Group A, alongside the hosts UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.India’s squad for 2025 Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.