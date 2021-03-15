Jasprit Bumrah ties the knot with Sanjana Ganesan

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has tied the knot with television sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Shooting down rumours that have been raging over the last few days, the pacer shared the pictures from his marriage on social media.

While breaking the news of his wedding to the fans, Jasprit Bumrah called this one of the happiest days of his life.

In the caption of his post, he wrote:

"Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana."

Sanjana Ganesan shared this news with her fans too. While she used the same caption as Jasprit, one of the two photos she shared was different.

In the backdrop of beautiful floral decor, the couple exchanged the sacred vows, and married in what appeared to be Sikh tradition.

A private wedding affair for Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan have kept their love life quite private and maintained the same for their wedding as well.

Just before the fourth Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah was released from the Indian squad. Back then, the BCCI cited 'personal reasons' as the explanation for the pacer's absence.

It was later revealed that he was preparing for his wedding. There were a couple of rumours that floated around on social media about whom he was going to marry, before it was disclosed that he'd be marrying Sanjana Ganesan.

In the meantime, an old piece of Twitter banter between Suryakumar Yadav and Ganesan also went viral.

Prior to IPL 2020, Sanjana Ganesan put up a tweet expressing her excitement about the commencement of the tournament.

"All smiles because it begins in TWO DAYS FROM NOWWW!," she wrote.

In his reply to this tweet, Suryakumar cheekily asked her who she was representing.

Aap kiski taraf hain 😂 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 17, 2020

Ganesan beautifully ducked the bouncer from Yadav and made sure that no one sniffed anything mysterious about this conversation.

Cricket ki taraf se! 🏏 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) September 17, 2020