Jasprit Bumrah shares endearing picture with mother, posts heartwarming message

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has shared an adorable picture with his mother Daljit in his latest post on Twitter. Along with the image, the 28-year-old also posted a moving caption.

Bumrah has been rested for the ongoing white-ball series against West Indies at home. It has been a well-deserved break considering he is part of all three formats of the game.

The fast bowler took to Twitter on Friday to upload an endearing image of himself with his mother. While posting the picture, he included the caption:

“Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.”

Bumrah has been India’s No.1 pace bowler across formats over the last few years. Having made his international debut in 2016, he has so far featured in 27 Tests, 70 ODIs and 55 T20Is. The pacer has 113 wickets to his name in both Tests and one-dayers, and 66 in T20Is. He is currently India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format. Yuzvendra Chahal (65) needs two wickets to overtake him.

The fast bowler was one of four players retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Bumrah was retained for a salary of ₹12 crore. He made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2013 and has claimed 130 wickets in 106 matches at an average of 23.03.

When Jasprit Bumrah and his mother recalled their struggling days

Having lost his father at the age of 5, Bumrah has had to brave his fair share of struggles before making it big.

In a video shared by MI on Twitter in October 2019, the pacer and his mother recalled the tough times. Daljit said:

"When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband."

To this, Bumrah added:

"After that we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirts. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again. So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened.”

Daljit revealed that she cried while watching her son play an IPL match for the first time. She said:

"The first time when I saw him on that IPL match on TV, I couldn't stop crying. He has seen me struggle financially and physically also.”

Bumrah is expected to lead India’s bowling attack at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year and also at the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2023.

Edited by Samya Majumdar