Jasprit Bumrah shares a succinct message after getting vaccinated 

Jasprit Bumrah became the latest cricketer to be vaccinated on Tuesday. The fast bowler had a short message for his fans after he was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bumrah shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated on social media and urged everyone to stay safe.

Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/8ZrclDh2LI — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 11, 2021

As reported by multiple publications, Indian players are being administered the Covishield vaccine. This will allow them to get a second dose in the UK, with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country named Covishield in India.

A slew of Indian cricketers have been vaccinated over the past few days. With IPL 2021 indefinitely postponed and players currently at home, they have gotten the opportunity to get themselves vaccinated.

Players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma, amongst others, are some of the cricketers who have shared pictures on social media after being administered the first dose.

Jasprit Bumrah to lead India’s pace attack

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

India have selected six first-team pacers for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month and the subsequent Test series versus England.

While there have been discussions on India’s best fast bowling combination, Jasprit Bumrah is the clear leader of India’s pace attack. The 27-year-old will look to help India clinch the WTC title when they take on New Zealand at Southampton on June 18.

Jasprit Bumrah has played two Tests against the Kiwis in the past, picking up six wickets. His record against England is impressive too, having picked up 18 wickets in five Tests at an average of 27.33.

Jasprit Bumrah will be flanked by two of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav in England, with India likely to go with a three-pronged pace attack.

The WTC final will be Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test since he left the India-England series in early February to get married.