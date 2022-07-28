Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan enjoy wholesome dinner in USA

Team India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah recently shared a heartwarming picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan from one of their dinner dates in the United States of America (USA).

After a grueling England tour, Bumrah is currently on a break from cricket. He was granted rest by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from the ongoing tour of the West Indies, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is.

Bumrah is currently on holiday with his wife in the USA and is spending some quality time with his family. The ace fast bowler recently shared a wholesome picture with Sanjana on his Instagram stories.

Jasprit Bumrah (R) and Sanjana Ganesan on a dinner date. (Credit: Instagram)

Sanjana accompanied Bumrah during India's tour of the UK. While the pacer was busy with his India duties, Sanajana was a TV representative for Sony in the England series.

Bumrah had a remarkable outing against the English side. He returned with 15 wickets from four games across formats, including his career-best ODI figures of 6/19 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Jasprit Bumrah rested for the entire tour of the West Indies

Bumrah has been rested from the entire tour of the West Indies, consisting of three ODIs and five T20I games. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has also been rested for the full series along with Bumrah.

#WIvIND India squad for West Indies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, SKY, Hooda, S Iyer, DK, Pant, H Pandya, Jadeja, Axar, Ashwin, Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.*Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and Hardik Pandya who were rested from the ODIs, have joined the squad for the T20Is, which will get underway on July 29 in Trinidad. St Kitts will host the next two games of the series before the caravan shifts to Lauderhill in the USA for the final two matches.

Bumrah is likely to miss the ODI series against Zimbabwe. He is expected to return to action during the Asia Cup in the UAE next month.

