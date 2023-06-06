"Jasprit Bumrah will be really missed in this WTC final" - S. Sreesanth 

Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth believes India will dearly miss the services of ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Bumrah has been hampered by a long-standing back injury which he sustained in July last year. It has kept him out of action for eight months, with his last appearance in competitive cricket coming in September 2022 in a T20I match against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah has missed major tournaments like the 2022 Asia Cup, the 2022 T20 World Cup, and IPL 2023. The WTC final will be the latest addition to that list.

Speaking on Bumrah's unavailability in the big game against Australia, S. Sreesanth said on Star Sports:

"Absolutely, Bumrah will be really missed in this WTC (final) because it's a helpful condition and Bumrah is one bowler who cannot just bowl good new ball spells but he is effective in all balls as well, especially with the yorkers."

"And even in slow balls, especially in (the) Oval wicket. I have played there and the variety will be very important there. So Bumrah brings that X-factor but someone else has to fill in his shoes."

India will, however, have the services of Mohammed Shami. Shami has been in terrific form of late, finishing as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 (28 wickets at 18.61). Explaining how Shami brings value with the new ball, Sreesanth said:

"Mohammed Shami has done extremely well in this year's IPL also and the best part…. He never changed anything for T20 or a One-Day match. He comes and hits the deck hard and that's something you can really purchase out of the wicket, especially in the Oval wicket."

"There will always be something for a fast bowler, especially in Lube sport. When it's shining then no one likes Shami with his beautiful seam position."

"My third bowling option will be Shardul Thakur" - S. Sreesanth

India have picked five pace bowling options for the WTC final. Mohammed Siraj is likely to be Mohammed Shami's new ball partner. Umesh Yadav, who played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, could potentially be the third seamer based on his vast experience.

Yadav picked up six wickets in India's comprehensive 157-run win against England at The Oval in 2021. The Vidarbha pacer rattled the stumps of the in-form Joe Root in the first innings of that Test.

Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat are the other two options in the pace attack. Thakur, however, has not played red-ball cricket for India since July last year. Unadkat, meanwhile, made his comeback to the Test side after 12 years in the Bangladesh Test series in December 2022.

Sreesanth has backed Siraj and Thakur to join Shami as the pace trio for the WTC final. The former Indian pacer said:

"Siraj has also done the same thing in IPL. He never (bowled) exceptional spell or extraordinary bowling - Bowling yorkers, slower balls or back off the hand. He just kept it simple, rolled up and made the ball move, that's something he did in Australia also."

He added:

"So Siraj with Shami and my third will be Shardul Thakur because he can bring in some runs also at the end. Because Hardik Pandya is somebody who will be missed big time."

India and Australia will lock horns in the WTC final on Wednesday, June 7, at the Kennington Oval in London.

Poll : 0 votes