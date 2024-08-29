"Jay Shah needs to show the sportsman spirit" - Younis Khan calls for new ICC chairman to facilitate India's visit to Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has called on the newly-appointed International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah to enable India's visit to Pakistan and vice-versa.

Reports over the past few months have suggested India's travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy might be in doubt. However, there is growing optimism that the now-BCCI secretary Jay Shah becoming ICC chief might smoothen the same.

On this subject, Younis Khan was quoted by Cricket Pakistan as saying:

"The cricket should uplift with the appointment of Jay Shah as the ICC chief. Jay Shah needs to show the sportsman spirit, as with the good initiatives of the ICC chief, India can come to Pakistan to play cricket. In the same way, Pakistan can visit India."

India and Pakistan previously played in a home bilateral series in 2012/23, while their last tour to Pakistan came in 2005/06.

The two teams have only met in ICC events or Asia Cup matches since, with Pakistan visiting India during the ODI World Cup last year.

"There is a dire need for the players to boost their morale" - Younis Khan

Younis Khan admitted the demoralizing nature of Pakistan's first Test defeat to Bangladesh a few days ago in Rawalpindi. Having never lost a Test match to Bangladesh in 13 games, Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat after a solid start.

Despite scoring 448/6 declared in the first innings, the hosts conceded 565 to Bangladesh through listless bowling. Pakistan then endured a horrific batting collapse on Day 5 to be bowled out for 146, setting Bangladesh a target of only 30 that they comfortably chased down with all 10 wickets intact.

"There is always a pressure to play cricket in home conditions. What is the benefit to the players if they cannot absorb the pressure? There is a dire need for the players to boost their morale. Everybody has seen that whether the pitch was fast or slow.We have clinched victories at that time when no international cricket was happening in the country," said Younis Khan (as per the aforementioned source).

Younis also disagreed with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's recent comments on lack of bench strength in Pakistan cricket, saying:

"I’m not sure why the PCB chairman feels there’s no talent in domestic cricket. We have immense talent in our domestic circuit."

Pakistan will look to bounce back and finish on level terms in the second and final Test at the same venue, starting August 30.

