West Indies seamer Jayden Seales cops a demerit point for using 'inappropriate' language against Hasan Ali

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been warned for using inappropriate language towards Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali in the ongoing Test match in Kingston. Additionally, Jayden Seales also copped a demerit point, recording his first offense in 24 months.

The incident occurred in the 70th over of Pakistan's first innings after Jayden Seales picked up Hasan Ali's wicket for 14. The 19-year old used unacceptable language, and in doing so, Seales breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The article states:

"Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Richie Richardson, belonging to the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed the sanction.

Seales responded by pleading guilty to the offense, and hence no formal hearing took place. On-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite, Joel Wilson, Nigel Duguid and TV umpire Leslie Reifer leveled the charge.

When a picture says a thousand words.



Delight for @TheRealPCB 🙌



But despair for Kraigg Brathwaite. Run out on 97 💔#WTC23 | #WIvPAK | https://t.co/xrdlFVZKFP pic.twitter.com/0EAIu21q0b — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2021

Jayden Seales impresses with the ball but Babar Azam's knock keeps the first Test in the balance

Babar Azam. (Credits: Twitter)

Jayden Seales has proven himself to be a vital cog in the West Indies bowling attack. After claiming three wickets on his debut, the right-arm seamer took another three in Pakistan's first innings and added two more in the second. However, the tourists are slightly ahead at this stage.

Visiting captain Babar Azam's unbeaten 54 and his stand of 56 with Mohammad Rizwan have rescued them from a precarious position. They are currently 124 runs ahead, with five wickets in hand. Seales dismissed Abid Ali and Fawad Alam, while Kemar Roach and Jason Holder have one each.

Pakistan managed only 217 in the first innings and bundled the home side out for 253. However, the men in green slid to 65-4 at one stage before Azam's fifty steered them to safety.

After cleaning up the West Indies tail, Pakistan edged ahead on day three in Jamaica 👇#WTC23 #WIvPAK https://t.co/AMM97cO7Ac — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2021

