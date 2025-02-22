Jemimah Rodrigues dives forward to take a superb catch and end Chinelle Henry's masterclass in DC vs UPW WPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals’ Jemimah Rodrigues took a stunning catch to dismiss UP Warriorz batter Chinelle Henry in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 22. Henry departed off the last delivery of the innings after scoring the joint-fastest WPL fifty off 18 balls. The right-handed batter scored 62 runs off 23 balls at a strike rate of 269.56, including eight maximums and two boundaries.

Jess Jonassen bowled a fuller-length ball on middle and leg stump, which Henry whipped but failed to connect properly. Rodrigues moved forward at mid-wicket before diving to complete the catch.

Watch the catch below:

However, Chinelle Henry made the bulk of the damage before perishing off the last delivery. On the other hand, Jemimah will now be looking to deliver with the bat after her scintillating catch. She has managed 2, 34, and 0 in her first three outings in the ongoing 2025 season.

Chinelle Henry’s 62 guides UPW to 177/9 against DC in WPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Chinelle Henry helped UP Warriorz reach a fighting total against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 match. The Deepti Sharma-led side posted 177/9 in 20 overs. Besides Henry, Tahlia McGrath chipped in with 24 off 23, while Kiran Navgire, Deepti, Shweta Sehrawat, and Sophie Ecclestone were other batters to reach double digits.

Jess Jonassen starred with the ball for Delhi, finishing with exceptional figures of 4/31, while Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing 178, the Capitals were 38/1 after 6.4 overs at the time of writing. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are at the crease. Skipper Meg Lanning was cleaned up by Kranti Goud for run-a-ball 5.

Notably, UPW are searching for their first win of the season after losing their first two games against Gujarat Giants and Delhi by six and seven wickets, respectively. They will next lock horns with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue on Monday, February 24.

