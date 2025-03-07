Jemimah Rodrigues takes a stunning catch to dismiss Deandra Dottin in GG vs DC WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

The Delhi Capitals’ Jemimah Rodrigues took a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the Gujarat Giants' Deandra Dottin in the 17th match of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL). The game took place on Friday, March 7, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The moment of brilliance came on the fifth ball of the 18th over of the Giants' innings. Jess Jonassen bowled a loopy delivery from around the wicket, which Dottin attempted to slog sweep but didn’t quite connect with the middle of the bat. Positioned at deep mid-wicket, Jemimah charged in and launched herself forward, diving full-length to take a stunning catch just inches above the ground.

Dottin scored 24 off 10 balls, hitting two boundaries and two sixes. Her dismissal left the Giants at 162/4 after 17.5 overs.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

Chasing a target of 178, the Gujarat Giants lost Dayalan Hemalatha (1) early. However, Beth Mooney (44) and Harleen Deol steadied the innings with a strong 84-run partnership off 57 balls for the second wicket.

Ashleigh Gardner (22 off 13) and Dottin (24 off 10) contributed valuable cameos, but it was Harleen who stood out with a brilliant performance. She remained unbeaten on 70 off 49 balls, including nine boundaries and one six. The Gujarat Giants eventually won by five wickets with three balls to spare.

DC skipper Meg Lanning's 92-run innings goes in vain

The Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Delhi Capitals' opening pair of skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma came out attacking, putting on 83 runs off 54 balls for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 40 off 27.

Jess Jonassen (9), Jemimah Rodrigues (4), and Annabel Sutherland (14) had disappointing outings. However, skipper Lanning played a brilliant innings at the other end. The right-handed batter scored 92 off 57 balls, including 15 boundaries and one six, as the Delhi Capitals finished their innings at 177/5 after 20 overs.

