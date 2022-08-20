ENG-W vs IND-W: Jhulan Goswami to play her farewell match at Lord’s on September 24- Report

Senior Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami has been offered a farewell match by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The upcoming third ODI against England women at Lord’s on September 24 will be her last game.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the selectors spoke to Jhulan, 39, before taking the decision. The BCCI has decided to honor her services to Indian cricket by offering a farewell match.

ICC @ICC



Details bit.ly/3dFJ0yA Jhulan Goswami is back in India's ODI team for the tour of England in SeptemberDetails Jhulan Goswami is back in India's ODI team for the tour of England in September 💥Details ➡️ bit.ly/3dFJ0yA https://t.co/JfN0xW3miG

Jhulan Goswami last played for India women against New Zealand in March. She did not find a place in Sri Lanka for the white-ball series in July. The veteran seamer also failed to find a place in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She has, so far, represented India in 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20I over a career spanning more than two decades. The medium pacer has picked up 352 wickets across formats.

Jhulan Goswami in ODI squad as BCCI names India women’s squad for England tour

The All-India selection committee picked India’squad for the upcoming England tour. The Women in Blue will play three T20Is and three ODIs between September 10 and 24.

Swashbuckling batter Kiran Navgire from Nagaland earned a call into the India squad. She amassed 525 runs in the senior women’s T20 tournament last season.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be heading to England after clinching a silver medal and scripting history at the Commonwealth Games. They defeated England in the semi-finals of the T20 competition by four runs.

The T20 series will kick start on September 10 and end on September 15. The ODI series will commence on September 18 and conclude on September 24.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami and Jemimah Rodrigues.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbineni Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK) and K.P. Navgire.

