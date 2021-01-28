Australian pacer Jhye Richardson admits exclusion from Test squad was the right call

Perth Scorchers paceman Jhye Richardson feels that the Australian selectors made the right call by excluding him from the Test squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. On the back of an impressive Big Bash League, many felt Richardson was in contention to make the 19-member Test squad. But the selectors decided against including him for the South Africa tour.

Jhye Richardson is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing BBL, with 27 scalps to his name. The 24-year old, who injured his shoulder in March 2019, has since been plagued by injuries. However, the Australian bowler has made a strong comeback and agreed with the selectors that he needs to bowl longer spells to get into the groove of Test cricket.

"There’s no questions for me there about that decision(On not being selected for the Test squad). So all good from my end. Dealing with such a long injury and such a long recovery time and not having an opportunity to really test it in the longer format just yet, for me it makes sense. It is a big jump (from T20s to Test cricket). The most obvious difference would be from bowling four overs to potentially 20 or 25 in a day. That’s a pretty big jump and something I haven’t really tested out just yet," said Richardson.

Jhye Richardson would instead be on the plane to New Zealand to play the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, starting next month. But the seamer, who has thus far played two Tests, aspires to represent his nation in the longest format again.

"Test cricket is still on the horizon, hopefully. It’s something I’m still aspiring for. My two Test matches a couple of years ago were one of the best moments in my life," added Richardson.

Jhye Richardson made his Test debut in 2019 against Sri Lanka in Brisbane. The 24-year-old played both his Test matches against the Asian outfit and has six wickets to his name.

Jhye Richardson has been in irresistible form in the BBL

Jhye Richardson is having a brilliant BBL, with his performances helping the Perth Scorchers to finish in second spot after the league phase. The seamer has picked up 27 wickets in 14 games at an average of 13.25. His economy rate of 7.08 is also more than decent.

Perth Scorchers will face Sydney Sixers on Saturday for a place in the final. As a result of finishing in the top two, the Scorchers will get another bite at the cherry to make it to the final even if they lose against the Sixers.