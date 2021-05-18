Jimmy Neesham starts selling personalized video messages to pass time in quarantine

Jimmy Neesham is making full use of his quarantine

Jimmy Neesham is a riot on social media, with the Kiwi all-rounder always keeping fans entertained with his antics and wit. The 30-year-old has now decided to sell personalized messages to fans to pass time in quarantine.

The New Zealand cricketer made the announcement on Tuesday, sharing his ‘Swysh’ account link on Twitter.

Get a personalised message for the cricket fan in your family ⬇️. I’ve got plenty of time in quarantine to record them 😂https://t.co/z78OXAr1Kj — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) May 18, 2021

Jimmy Neesham urged fans to get a personalized message from him for one of their family members. The all-rounder joked that he has a lot of time to record them since he is currently in quarantine.

Neesham shared his account on Swysh, a platform that allows fans to get personalized videos from their favorite sports stars. The platform has a multitude of sports stars from across the globe and includes cricketers like Lisa Sthalekar, Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi.

A personalized video from Jimmy Neesham will set you back by $60 AUD. Fans can request that the cricketer record coaching videos, birthday shoutouts and motivational messages among other things.

Jimmy Neesham is quarantining in Auckland

While the majority of the New Zealand side are in the UK preparing for the two-Test series against England and the subsequent World Test Championship Final, Neesham is currently quarantining at Novotel Auckland Ellerslie. He was not picked for New Zealand's upcoming red-ball leg.

The all-rounder was part of the Mumbai Indians squad during IPL 2021 and had to fly out of India after the tournament was halted abruptly on May 4.

Jimmy Neesham returned home earlier this month and had to quarantine for two weeks before moving around freely in the country. He updated his fans upon arrival and will be free to come out of his quarantine by the end of this week.

Neesham played just one game for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021, conceding 26 runs in his two overs and getting out for a golden duck in the match against Chennai Super Kings.