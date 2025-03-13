JioHotstar views for 2025 Champions Trophy crosses combined population of India and China

The 2025 Champions Trophy proved to be a major hit on JioHotstar as the total views for the mega-event were more than the combined population of India and China, the world's two most populated nations. As per a media release, the mega-event received 540.3 crore views.

JioStar has announced the viewership for the 2025 Champions Trophy matches that happened from February 19 to March 9. This event marked the return of ICC events to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. It was also Afghanistan's debut in the Champions Trophy.

Broadcaster JioStar telecasted the matches via Star Sports and Sports18 networks while live streaming was available on the JioHotstar website and application. Setting new industry records, the tournament received 540.3 crore views, a watch time of almost 11,000 crore minutes and a peak concurrency of 6.2 crore viewers.

JioStar Digital CEO Kiran Mani said:

"The overwhelming response to the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 marks a leap toward the billion-screen opportunity, where seamless access and immersive engagement are now the expectation, not the exception. The tournament also saw the highest-ever single-day subscriptions since launch, during the India vs Australia match, further underscoring the scale at which audiences are embracing digital streaming."

The highest views came in for the final between India and New Zealand. The match received a total of 124.2 crore views on JioHotstar as India beat the Kiwis to win the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Hindi-speaking regions contributed 38% of the views on JioStar for 2025 Champions Trophy

The same media release further stated that Hindi-speaking regions contributed to 38% of the views received on the live-streaming platforms. The top regions for the views included Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab, and Haryana.

Maharashtra recorded the highest viewership among the WiFi-enabled CTV viewers. Fans should note that this was the first ICC event to be broadcast across 16 feeds, including commentary in nine languages.

