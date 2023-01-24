Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso suspended from bowling in SA20 over non-compliant bowling action

Joburg Super Kings will likely have to do without the services of their South African lead spinner Aaron Phangiso, who has been suspended due to a non-compliant bowling action. The 39-year-old's bowling action came into focus after match officials reported during a round-robin clash between the Super Kings and the Pretoria Capitals last week.

An independent bowling action panel consisting of Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes, and Vernon Philander reviewed Phangiso's bowling action and discovered that it did not fall under the regulations of the legal rules as formulated by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The Super Kings have requested that the veteran's bowling action be tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre.

This is also the second time the left-arm spinner's bowling action has come under scrutiny. The first instance was during Lions' victory against the Warriors in the semi-finals of the Momentum One-Day Cup in 2016 before receiving clearance after undergoing remedial work on his bowling action.

He has represented South Africa in 21 ODIs and 16 T20Is, the last of which came against India in Cape Town in February 2018.

Aaron Phangiso is the leading wicket-taker for the Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2022-23

The Super Kings will miss Phangiso, given the left-arm spinner has been their leading wicket-taker in the competition, bagging ten wickets in six games at an average of 14.10. Their campaign is on a knife's edge for now as they sit fifth in the six-team event with three wins and as many losses.

The Super Kings' latest completed fixture saw them outsmart the SunRisers Eastern Cape by five wickets with two balls to spare. Batting first, the Yellow Army restricted the SunRisers to 127 in 18.4 overs, with Phangiso and Gerald Coetzee picking up four scalps each.

Later, Leus du Plooy top-scored with 47, while skipper Faf du Plessis chipped in with 37 to usher them to victory. They are currently taking on the Durban Super Giants in Johannesburg.

