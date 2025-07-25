Joe Root breaks Steve Smith's all-time record with brilliant hundred on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

England batting talisman Joe Root made his 12th Test hundred against India and his 38th overall on Day 3 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday, July 25. The century made him the batter with most centuries against India in Test cricket. He went past Australia's Steve Smith, who has made 11 Test centuries against India.

The century was also his ninth Test hundred against India in England, which is the most by a batter against an opponent in home Tests. He went past Sir Don Bradman, who made eight centuries against England in Australia.

The 34-year-old reached the landmark with a leg glance off Anshul Kamboj in the 96th over of the innings. It was his second hundred of the series, after he had reached the landmark in the third Test match at Lord's. That century helped him go past Rahul Dravid's tally of Test tons.

Joe Root, Ben Stokes take England into the lead after Washington Sundar strikes twice on Day 3 in Manchester

After failing to take a single wicket in the opening session of Day 3, India struck twice in quick succession soon after lunch. Washington Sundar dismissed the well-set Ollie Pope for 71 and Harry Brook for three runs in the space of four overs to bring the tourists back into the match.

But Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes put together another stand, helping the hosts cross India's first innings score of 358 and take the lead. The pair negotiated the old ball and later the new ball as well to frustrate India in good batting conditions in Manchester.

The visitors were also hampered by Jasprit Bumrah being unable to bowl regularly in the second session of play. At the time of writing, England were 424/4 in 99 overs, leading by 76 runs.

