Joe Root gets castled for 37 after ball gets deflected off his legs in SA vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

England ace batter Joe Root was dismissed in a rather unfortunate manner in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage match against South Africa on Saturday, March 1, at the National Stadium in Karachi. He was bowled by Wiaan Mulder in the 18th over as England continued to sink after opting to bat first in their final match of the campaign.

Root, in his newfound position at No.4, had to walk into bat early yet again following another top-order collapse. With the score reading 20/2 in the third over, the right-handed batter was tasked with repairing the innings yet again. England's difficulty escalated after Jansen struck for the third time to dismiss Ben Duckett, and reduced them to 37/3 in the seventh over.

Root started to build his innings in typical fashion, and had Harry Brook as a reliable partner. The pair put on 62 runs for the fourth wicket, laying down a foundation in the middle overs. However, Brook was dismissed in the 17th over courtesy of a brilliant catch by Marco Jansen, while Root also followed suit the very next over.

Right-arm pacer Wiaan Mulder bowled into the body of Root, giving him no room to operate through the off-side. The right-handed batter tried to play a flick through the on side, but the ball nipped back in just a touch to breach the gap between bat and pad. The ball crashed into the stumps after a slight deflection off his legs.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Joe Root scored 37 runs off 44 balls, comprising four boundaries and a six. His dismissal left England tottering at 103/5 after choosing to bat first.

Joe Root is England's leading run scorer in 2025 Champions Trophy

Although Root could not make the most of his start in the ongoing contest, he was among the runs in the remaining group-stage matches. He scored a valiant century against Afghanistan, which ended in vain. Before that, he scored a solid fifty in the clash against Australia, which helped England post a dominant total in Lahore.

As of writing, England are placed at 119/6 after 23 overs. Jos Buttler, in his last match as captain, is at the crease alongside Jamie Overton.

