"These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart" - Joe Root speaks out on racism at Yorkshire

England Test captain Joe Root has opened up on the controversy surrounding racism at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC). Root, a Yorkshireman, put out a statement on his official Twitter handle expressing his wish for the sport to feel equal and safe for everyone.

Root expressed anguish at racial discrimination at his club, saying he has spent a lot of time reflecting on recent events while acknowledging that racism is "simply intolerable."

Root wrote:

"In my capacity as England captain and as a senior player at Yorkshire, I feel compelled to address the current situation that has consumed the sport and YCCC. I just want the sport to be a place where everyone is enjoying it for the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe. It hurts knowing this has happened at YCCC so close to home. It's my club that I care passionately about it. I've spent a lot of time reflecting. There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable."

Root further said these events have fractured the sport and torn lives apart.

"These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart. We must now recover and come back together as fans, players, media and those who work within cricket. We have an opportunity to make the sport I love better for everyone. I want to see change and actions that will see YCCC rise from this with a culture that harnesses a diverse environment with trust across all communities that support cricket in the county. We need to educate, unify and reset," Root said.

Root has stated he will reach out to the new chairman of YCCC, Lord Patel, and offer support in any which way he can.

"I will reach out to YCCC new Chair, Lord Patel, to offer support however I'm able. We have to find a way to move forward and make sure this never happens again. In my opinion, this is a societal issue and needs addressing further afield than just cricket," Root said.

"We must call it out straightaway" - Joe Root

While acknowledging that he doesn't have the answers to improve the state of the game, Root emphasized the need to call out racism straightaway.

"That being said, we, as a sport, all have to do more. How can we all help shape things moving forward positively? What can everyone from myself, the ECB, counties, players, officials and others in the sport do to improve the state of the game? I certainly don't have all the answers, but I think we need to educate more and earlier; we must call it out straight away and have our eyes and ears open more," he said.

Root also mentioned that inclusivity, diversity and anti-discrimination is something that England teams have discussed over the years.

"Inclusivity, diversity and anti-discrimination is something over the past few years the England teams I have been involved in have spent a lot of time talking about and are very passionate about improving and making a big difference. It's a big part of our culture, and we want to celebrate our diversity. We are representing England, and in that, we are representing the multicultural society we live in. We want all the fans to be able to enjoy what we do on the field and feel proud about who's representing them," Root said.

Root also called on England cricket fans to support the side in the upcoming Ashes.

"With the Ashes fast approaching, I'd really like the fans back home to unite and get behind us as a team. We will be playing for you all," he concluded.

Yorkshire suspended from hosting major games

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Yorkshire CCC from hosting international matches for poor handling of racism at the club.

"YCCC are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County," an ECB statement said.

Azeem Rafiq has been vocal about racism at Yorkshire

Former player Azeem Rafiq's racial abuse charges were proved to be true in an independent inquiry, leading to the ECB's ban for "abhorrent" handling of racism at the club.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan