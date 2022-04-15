Joe Root steps down as England Test captain

English batter Joe Root has stepped down as the Test Captain of the Three Lions. The news was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday.

Root succeeded Alastair Cook as England's Test captain in 2017. He is their most successful skipper with 27 wins under his belt in the longest format. The 31-year-old is also a prolific batter having registered 5295 runs during his tenure as England captain. It includes 14 centuries.

A string of poor performances, including the latest one against West Indies seems have prompted Root to step down as captain.

His statement read:

“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England Men’s Test captain. It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right."

The statement further noted:

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket."

"Loved leading my country" - Joe Root

Root mentioned that while he loved leading the English team, the leadership role has taken a toll on him in the last few years.

His statement said:

"I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game."

Root went on to thank his family, teammates, support staff, the ECB and his fans:

"I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, Carrie, Alfred and Bella, who have lived it all with me and been incredible pillars of love and support throughout. All of the players, coaches and support staff that have helped me during my tenure. It has been a great privilege to have been with them on this journey."

He also noted:

"I would also like to thank all the England supporters for their unwavering support. We are lucky to have the best fans in the world, and wherever we play, that positivity is something we always cherish and admire, which is a huge drive for all of us out there."

He further added that he is excited to contribute to England's success as a batter:

"I am excited to continue representing the Three Lions and producing performances that will enable the team to succeed. I look forward to helping the next captain, my teammates and coaches in whatever way I can."

Root has led England in more Tests than any other English skipper. Michael Vaughan has 26 wins, with Andrew Strauss capturing 24 wins as England captain. Root has gone past them both to become the English captain with highest wins under his belt.

Edited by Diptanil Roy